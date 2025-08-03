Gallery
The gallery front page now has a "TOP" section showing most liked content posted in the last week and a "TOP ALL TIME" section showing the most liked content overall.
Building
You can no longer build on other player's physics grids without trust.
Added a permission for building on physics grids without trust.
Clarified the message when the global entity limit is reached.
Wires
Get, Write, and Increment gates no longer change their type to Number when disconnected from a Variable.
Tutorial
Several hint messages were improved.
Engine
Updated DLSS plugin to version 8.2.0-NGX310.3.0.
Updated FSR plugin to version 3.1.4.
Updated PhysX to version 5.6.1.
Updated sqlite to version 3.50.4.
Updated Embree4, TBB and snmalloc, improving performance slightly.
Now compiling with Clang 20.1.8 on Windows, improving performance slightly.
Bugs
Fixed crash connecting rerouters in a cycle (the previous fix did not work).
Fixed crash reloading certain weapons while empty (the previous fix did not work).
Fixed rare crash due to passing uninitialized parameters to Embree4 when generating Lumen cards.
Fixed rare crash due to shipping different version of TBB than was linked with Embree4.
Fixed brick replication sometimes writing a single gigantic message, disconnecting clients.
Fixed passing Exec wires through Buffers not working correctly.
Fixed Positions are Percentages not being replicated to clients.
Fixed server list not displaying brick count from all physics grids.
Fixed loading screen behaving strangely when the server host loads a new world.
Changed files in this update