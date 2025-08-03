 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19462532 Edited 3 August 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gallery

  • The gallery front page now has a "TOP" section showing most liked content posted in the last week and a "TOP ALL TIME" section showing the most liked content overall.

Building

  • You can no longer build on other player's physics grids without trust.

  • Added a permission for building on physics grids without trust.

  • Clarified the message when the global entity limit is reached.

Wires

  • Get, Write, and Increment gates no longer change their type to Number when disconnected from a Variable.

Tutorial

  • Several hint messages were improved.

Engine

  • Updated DLSS plugin to version 8.2.0-NGX310.3.0.

  • Updated FSR plugin to version 3.1.4.

  • Updated PhysX to version 5.6.1.

  • Updated sqlite to version 3.50.4.

  • Updated Embree4, TBB and snmalloc, improving performance slightly.

  • Now compiling with Clang 20.1.8 on Windows, improving performance slightly.

Bugs

  • Fixed crash connecting rerouters in a cycle (the previous fix did not work).

  • Fixed crash reloading certain weapons while empty (the previous fix did not work).

  • Fixed rare crash due to passing uninitialized parameters to Embree4 when generating Lumen cards.

  • Fixed rare crash due to shipping different version of TBB than was linked with Embree4.

  • Fixed brick replication sometimes writing a single gigantic message, disconnecting clients.

  • Fixed passing Exec wires through Buffers not working correctly.

  • Fixed Positions are Percentages not being replicated to clients.

  • Fixed server list not displaying brick count from all physics grids.

  • Fixed loading screen behaving strangely when the server host loads a new world.

Changed files in this update

