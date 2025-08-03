- Sales Day was too punitive, now it's more calm. it also appear each 3 days instead of 2
- Crash after 40 min should be fixed
- Customers logic + handle customer reworked
- You can visually see all your product in one section
- Waiting time for customer is now improved (handle them on time)
[V0.117] MAJOR update !
Update notes via Steam Community
V0.117 is out some of you have already enjoyed the game and we have apply all your feedback
