 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042 Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19462483 Edited 3 August 2025 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
V0.117 is out some of you have already enjoyed the game and we have apply all your feedback

  • Sales Day was too punitive, now it's more calm. it also appear each 3 days instead of 2
  • Crash after 40 min should be fixed
  • Customers logic + handle customer reworked
  • You can visually see all your product in one section
  • Waiting time for customer is now improved (handle them on time)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3788761
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link