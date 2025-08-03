Now I finished adding a comprehensive for editing motion curves. This completes the list of major features which were planned for version 1.0. Now, there will be a lot of testing and bugfixing and then the software will leave Early Access soon.



Also, there are many improvements to the triangle-editor and you may select variations as favorites (and filter them) now.



Complete changelog:

VERSION 0.112.1194 (03.08.2025):

- main-editor: triangle-view; avoid resizing the view when moving triangles, because

this appears to be too distracting (use shift-mouse-drag to move the view).

Instead, the autosize only happens when drawing the view for the first time

- motion curve editor: remove flame-background in curve-preview

- main-editor: added a "save flame as..."-function

- main editor: added an indicator "[ c ]" (c for "curve") to flame attributes, which have an enabled motion curve

- main editor: moved the function to strech key-frames from the main-editor to the curves-editor

- variation-browser: you may now mark variations as favorite (and filter

for favorite variations) (SWAN-47)

- new "multi-layered"-random-flame-generator

- new "xerf"-variation

- new "hypertile3d2b"-variation

- new "hypertile3db"-variation

- new "tess_shape"-variation, provided by Brad Stefanov

- main-editor: when entering a numerical value this value is also applied when exiting the

field (before you had to press <ENTER>) (SWAN-107)

- ai img2img: removed the upscale-option because it sometimes produced inconstistent results and

also caused some other problems (SWAN-94)

- main-editor: triangle_editor: separated state between views, so that different view may

have, for example, different scales

- main-editor: triangle_editor: fixed: the editing guides where not drwwn when the mouse

stopped moving

- main-editor: triangle_editor: clip triangles which are completely out of bounds

- main-editor: double-click on preview to re-render preview image

- (SWAN-99) fixed a bug in calculating the xform-color in TARGET-coloring-mode



VERSION 0.111.1176 (27.07.2025):

- motion curve editor:

- implemented list-view to view/select from all curves of the currently edited flame

- implemented drawing of (all) motion curves of the flame

- implemented curve-interpolation-cache for faster refresh

- implemented move/drag points

- implemented drag curve

- implemented strech curve

- implemented drag view

- implemented strech view

- implemented smooth/linear interpolation

- implemented add/remove point

- implemented change x/y value by manual input

- implemented clear curve

- implemented flame-preview inside the curve-editor which can be toggled on/off

- implemented preview scale (use smaller size to improve rendering speed)

- implemented preview boost brightness (change preview brightness without changing the actual flame)

- implemented frame-indicator for preview

- implemented option to turn display of all curves on/off

- added option to stretch all or only selected curve

- implemented display of the additonl values of the looped curve, which can be toggled on/off

- implemented function to remove a motion-curve

- implemented function to create a new a motion-curve

- implemented function to duplicate a motion-curve

- added text field for filtering curve names (for adding and duplicating)

- added a function to apply all changes which can be undone

