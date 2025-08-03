 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19462396 Edited 3 August 2025 – 18:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Now I finished adding a comprehensive for editing motion curves. This completes the list of major features which were planned for version 1.0. Now, there will be a lot of testing and bugfixing and then the software will leave Early Access soon.

Also, there are many improvements to the triangle-editor and you may select variations as favorites (and filter them) now.

Complete changelog:
VERSION 0.112.1194 (03.08.2025):
- main-editor: triangle-view; avoid resizing the view when moving triangles, because
this appears to be too distracting (use shift-mouse-drag to move the view).
Instead, the autosize only happens when drawing the view for the first time
- motion curve editor: remove flame-background in curve-preview
- main-editor: added a "save flame as..."-function
- main editor: added an indicator "[ c ]" (c for "curve") to flame attributes, which have an enabled motion curve
- main editor: moved the function to strech key-frames from the main-editor to the curves-editor
- variation-browser: you may now mark variations as favorite (and filter
for favorite variations) (SWAN-47)
- new "multi-layered"-random-flame-generator
- new "xerf"-variation
- new "hypertile3d2b"-variation
- new "hypertile3db"-variation
- new "tess_shape"-variation, provided by Brad Stefanov
- main-editor: when entering a numerical value this value is also applied when exiting the
field (before you had to press <ENTER>) (SWAN-107)
- ai img2img: removed the upscale-option because it sometimes produced inconstistent results and
also caused some other problems (SWAN-94)
- main-editor: triangle_editor: separated state between views, so that different view may
have, for example, different scales
- main-editor: triangle_editor: fixed: the editing guides where not drwwn when the mouse
stopped moving
- main-editor: triangle_editor: clip triangles which are completely out of bounds
- main-editor: double-click on preview to re-render preview image
- (SWAN-99) fixed a bug in calculating the xform-color in TARGET-coloring-mode

VERSION 0.111.1176 (27.07.2025):
now I finished adding a comprehensive for editing motion curves. This completes the list of major features
which were planned for version 1.0. Now, there will be a lot of testing and bugfixing and then
the software will leave Early Access soon.
- motion curve editor:
- implemented list-view to view/select from all curves of the currently edited flame
- implemented drawing of (all) motion curves of the flame
- implemented curve-interpolation-cache for faster refresh
- implemented move/drag points
- implemented drag curve
- implemented strech curve
- implemented drag view
- implemented strech view
- implemented smooth/linear interpolation
- implemented add/remove point
- implemented change x/y value by manual input
- implemented clear curve
- implemented flame-preview inside the curve-editor which can be toggled on/off
- implemented preview scale (use smaller size to improve rendering speed)
- implemented preview boost brightness (change preview brightness without changing the actual flame)
- implemented frame-indicator for preview
- implemented option to turn display of all curves on/off
- added option to stretch all or only selected curve
- implemented display of the additonl values of the looped curve, which can be toggled on/off
- implemented function to remove a motion-curve
- implemented function to create a new a motion-curve
- implemented function to duplicate a motion-curve
- added text field for filtering curve names (for adding and duplicating)
- added a function to apply all changes which can be undone

Changed files in this update

