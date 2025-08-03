Now I finished adding a comprehensive for editing motion curves. This completes the list of major features which were planned for version 1.0. Now, there will be a lot of testing and bugfixing and then the software will leave Early Access soon.
Also, there are many improvements to the triangle-editor and you may select variations as favorites (and filter them) now.
Complete changelog:
VERSION 0.112.1194 (03.08.2025):
- main-editor: triangle-view; avoid resizing the view when moving triangles, because
this appears to be too distracting (use shift-mouse-drag to move the view).
Instead, the autosize only happens when drawing the view for the first time
- motion curve editor: remove flame-background in curve-preview
- main-editor: added a "save flame as..."-function
- main editor: added an indicator "[ c ]" (c for "curve") to flame attributes, which have an enabled motion curve
- main editor: moved the function to strech key-frames from the main-editor to the curves-editor
- variation-browser: you may now mark variations as favorite (and filter
for favorite variations) (SWAN-47)
- new "multi-layered"-random-flame-generator
- new "xerf"-variation
- new "hypertile3d2b"-variation
- new "hypertile3db"-variation
- new "tess_shape"-variation, provided by Brad Stefanov
- main-editor: when entering a numerical value this value is also applied when exiting the
field (before you had to press <ENTER>) (SWAN-107)
- ai img2img: removed the upscale-option because it sometimes produced inconstistent results and
also caused some other problems (SWAN-94)
- main-editor: triangle_editor: separated state between views, so that different view may
have, for example, different scales
- main-editor: triangle_editor: fixed: the editing guides where not drwwn when the mouse
stopped moving
- main-editor: triangle_editor: clip triangles which are completely out of bounds
- main-editor: double-click on preview to re-render preview image
- (SWAN-99) fixed a bug in calculating the xform-color in TARGET-coloring-mode
VERSION 0.111.1176 (27.07.2025):
now I finished adding a comprehensive for editing motion curves. This completes the list of major features
which were planned for version 1.0. Now, there will be a lot of testing and bugfixing and then
the software will leave Early Access soon.
- motion curve editor:
- implemented list-view to view/select from all curves of the currently edited flame
- implemented drawing of (all) motion curves of the flame
- implemented curve-interpolation-cache for faster refresh
- implemented move/drag points
- implemented drag curve
- implemented strech curve
- implemented drag view
- implemented strech view
- implemented smooth/linear interpolation
- implemented add/remove point
- implemented change x/y value by manual input
- implemented clear curve
- implemented flame-preview inside the curve-editor which can be toggled on/off
- implemented preview scale (use smaller size to improve rendering speed)
- implemented preview boost brightness (change preview brightness without changing the actual flame)
- implemented frame-indicator for preview
- implemented option to turn display of all curves on/off
- added option to stretch all or only selected curve
- implemented display of the additonl values of the looped curve, which can be toggled on/off
- implemented function to remove a motion-curve
- implemented function to create a new a motion-curve
- implemented function to duplicate a motion-curve
- added text field for filtering curve names (for adding and duplicating)
- added a function to apply all changes which can be undone
VERSION 0.112.1194: implemented motion-curve-editor and other useful things
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Windows Depot 3529703
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3529704
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update