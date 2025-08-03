Hi Everyone,
n Version 2.5, backup feature is added. Now, when the game is saved, a copy of the save file will also be made to the parent folder, making it easier to restore in case any issues occur.
Also, there are some modifications and bugs fix come with this version. Please feel free to check it out!
New Features
Add Data Backup Feature
Support Romanian, Norwegian & Greek
Modifications
Modify ability of King Acublister
Enhance performance
Bug Bix
Fix damage text show wrong value when too high
Fix Hypervariant tooltip cover the arrow button
Changed files in this update