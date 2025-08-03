Hi Everyone,



n Version 2.5, backup feature is added. Now, when the game is saved, a copy of the save file will also be made to the parent folder, making it easier to restore in case any issues occur.

Also, there are some modifications and bugs fix come with this version. Please feel free to check it out!

New Features

Add Data Backup Feature

Support Romanian, Norwegian & Greek

Modifications

Modify ability of King Acublister

Enhance performance

Bug Bix