3 August 2025 Build 19462364 Edited 3 August 2025 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,


n Version 2.5, backup feature is added. Now, when the game is saved, a copy of the save file will also be made to the parent folder, making it easier to restore in case any issues occur.

Also, there are some modifications and bugs fix come with this version. Please feel free to check it out!

New Features

  • Add Data Backup Feature

  • Support Romanian, Norwegian & Greek

Modifications

  • Modify ability of King Acublister

  • Enhance performance

Bug Bix

  • Fix damage text show wrong value when too high

  • Fix Hypervariant tooltip cover the arrow button

