Sorry guys for no update for god knows how long my real life situation has been abit of a emotional rollercoaster, I'll be honest I don't even remember what's actually been done in this update since I've been just silently spending like a few minutes on conviction for the past few months but I know three things I've done at least (I am the greatest game developer ever)
-Fixed brightness slider
-Buffed Gatling damage
-Fixed enemy AI pathfinding and remapped all AI navigation in levels (for the last time I hope)
We're so back update 03/08/25
Update notes via Steam Community
