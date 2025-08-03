Sorry guys for no update for god knows how long my real life situation has been abit of a emotional rollercoaster, I'll be honest I don't even remember what's actually been done in this update since I've been just silently spending like a few minutes on conviction for the past few months but I know three things I've done at least (I am the greatest game developer ever)



-Fixed brightness slider

-Buffed Gatling damage

-Fixed enemy AI pathfinding and remapped all AI navigation in levels (for the last time I hope)