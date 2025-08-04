|Hey Dungeoneers, Shattered Pixel Dungeon v3.2.0 has been released! You can get it right now on Steam, or on any of the other platforms Shattered is distributed on.
Not only is v3.2.0 releasing, but Shattered is also just about to turn 11 years old! To celebrate, Shattered is 40% off on Steam for the next week!
What's new in v3.2.0
v3.2 comes with a major overhaul to thrown weapons, balance changes to some subclasses, and a major QoL change to accuracy/evasion effects.
I talked about this update in one previous blog post:
- Coming Soon to Shattered: Thrown Weapon Sets!
Here's the full changelog for v3.2.0! Click or tap on each entry to read more. Note that this changelog will become slightly outdated as patches are released and dev commentary is added, so check the changes screen in-game for the most up to date version.
New Content:
- Dev Commentary
Details- Released August 4th, 2025
- 63 days after Shattered v3.1.0
Dev commentary will be added here in the future.
- Thrown Weapon Sets
DetailsThrown weapons have been majorly overhauled to be more worthwhile to upgrade!
- Thrown weapons now spawn in sets of three, sets do not mix.
- Thrown weapon base durability increased to 3x5/8/12, from 2x5/10/15.
- Sets are upgraded as a unit (all 3), and upgrading fully repairs the set.
- Upgrades now boost durability by 1.5x, down from 3x.
- Thrown weapon default damage scaling per upgrade reduced to 1-tier, down from 2-tier.
- Sets can be enchanted, cursed, augmented, unidentified, etc.
- Sets can spawn with natural upgrades, enchants, or curses.
- A few special rooms now have a chance to spawn higher value thrown weapon sets.
Note that darts are not affected by these changes, they effectively all belong to the same set and still cannot be upgraded.
- Hit and Miss Icons
DetailsPretty much every effect that changes accuracy or evasion now has an icon that shows up when that effect is the reason an attack hit or missed!
This is an extension of the green bow icon that was used to make the Ferret Tuft's evasion boost more visible in v3.1. It should make it much easier to tell how much of a difference various buffs/debuffs are making to hit chance.
There are 12 different hit icons and 11 miss icons in total.
- Text Banners
DetailsNew visuals have been added for the 'boss slain' and 'game over' text banners!
They should now match the newer text visuals in the title screen. This also includes some detail adjustments such as centering the sword in 'boss slain' vertically instead of horizontally.
Changes:
- Liquid Metal
DetailsLiquid metal has also been changed to go along with the general changes to thrown weapons:
- Recipe adjusted, now takes one known uncursed thrown weapon set and always costs 3 energy.
- Liquid metal can now replace missing/broken thrown weapons from a set (up to the usual cap of 3)
- Liquid metal scaling per upgrade down to 1.33x from 2x.
The upgrade scaling change works out to be a slight nerf, as thrown weapon durability scaling per upgrade was also reduced to 1.5x from 3x. However, I expect durability and repairing to be much more of a factor now, as previously upgraded thrown weapons would reach infinite durability very quickly.
- Survivalist's Intuition
DetailsNow that thrown weapons can be identified, there is design space for the Huntress to have a non-generic identification talent:
- Survivalist's Intuition now lets the Huntress ID thrown weapons at 3x speed at +1 or on-use at +2. Previously it increased ID speed of all items by 1.75x at +1 or 2.5x at +2.
- ~20 Misc. Changes
DetailsHighlights:
- Blacksmith's smith option now offers a thrown weapon in addition to 2 melee weapons and an armor
- Thrown weapons (including the bow) now always have a throw delay of 1 turn if they aren't aimed at a target
- Ascension challenge now always notifies the player the first time the amulet's curse is weakened
- Characters that are immune to the wand of lightning no longer reduce its overall damage if it arcs though them
- Chaotic Censer no longer aims at passive enemies
- Added a new language: Swedish!
Thrown Weapons:
- Augmentation now affects thrown weapon durability based on how it affects attack speed
- Projecting enchant can now stack on thrown weapons, giving more reach
- Explosive curse now consumes uses on thrown weapons when it triggers
- Friendly curse now sets weapon damage to 0 if charmed by that enemy
Misc:
- Improved most tutorial/guidebook text to be more concise
- Stone of Intuition guess window now shows which item you are guessing for
- Blacksmith room can no longer spawn next to the depth exit room
- Rats that are made friendly by the 19th armor ability no longer attack enemies
- Wands now only need to be known uncursed to be used in making resin
- Made tweaks to tunnel and maze rooms to reduce the chance of them generating certain shapes
- Made piranha description text more helpful
- Updated code libraries on iOS (Android and Desktop lib updates will come in a patch later)
- Added dev commentary for v2.2.0
- 8 Bugfixes
DetailsFixed the following bugs:
Gameplay:
- Cases where sacrificial fire would not apply just after a character steps into it
- Rogue's inscribed stealth talent not properly triggering from some unstable spell effects
- Rare cases where hero could not regen more than 1hp/turn when they should
- Distortion traps always generating mimics when choosing to generate an uncommon enemy
- Cleric's body form enchantment/glyph effect also applying to some enemies
Misc:
- Cases where status text would stack on itself incorrectly
- Language selection menu using the wrong name for Indonesian
- Minor visual and textual bugs
Buffs:
- Thrown Weapon Talent Buffs
DetailsSome talents that interact with thrown weapons are getting buffs as part of the thrown weapon changes:
- Projectile Momentum accuracy boost up substantially, to +50/100/150% at +1/2/3, from +20/40/60% at +1/2/3.
- Shared Enchantments no longer prevents multiple enchantment triggers. Both enchants can now trigger if the thrown weapon and the Huntress' bow are both enchanted.
- Cleric & Priest Buffs
DetailsFirstly, a quick buff to the Cleric's worst performing T2 spell:
- Divine Sense duration up to 50 turns from 30.
I'm also making some changes to improve the Priest's synergy with their various spell effects. Hopefully this will help the subclass compete a bit more with Paladin, who already gets great synergy thanks to all spells extending holy weapon and ward:
- Guiding Light free use cooldown down to 50 turns from 100.
- Illuminate is now inflicted on directly targeted enemies by all spells.
- Warrior & Gladiator Buffs
DetailsFirstly, I'm making a change to the Warrior in general, to improve tactical flexibility and to make the Hold Fast talent more interesting:
- Hold Fast now slows the decay of combo and shielding buffs by 33/67/100% at +1/2/3. This includes the broken seal shield and Berserker's enrage shield!
Next, the Gladiator was weakened a bit after v3.1's Warrior changes, so I'm giving him some more combo flexibility to compensate:
- Combo now lasts for 15 turns after killing an enemy.
- Cleave combo duration boost increased to 30/45/60 turns at +1/2/3, from 15/30/45 turns.
- Battlemage Buffs/Changes
DetailsSome Battlemage staff on-hit effects have been changed to be more interesting and more powerful. Most notably this removes three effects that were previously just copies of enchantments:
- Staff of Fireblast effect reworked, now has a chance to explode away flames, dealing damage to enemies.
- Staff of Lightning effect reworked, now has a chance to charge the Mage, granting lightning immunity and extra arcing reach.
- Staff of Blast Wave effect reworked, now consumes paralysis to deal big bonus damage.
- Staff of Warding mildly changed, now heals level 2 and 3 wards in addition to sentries.
Nerfs:
- Thrown Weapon Nerfs
DetailsVarious thrown weapons are getting targeted nerfs, mainly focused around compensating for lower durability weapons now effectively having +50% base uses, or certain weapons now being much more spammable.
- Shuriken instant-throw condition changed to a simple 20 turn cooldown
- Kunai base damage down to 6-12 from 6-15
- Bolas damage scaling down to 1-2 from 1-3
- Heavy Boomerang durability down to 5 from 8
- Tomahawk damage scaling down to 1-3 from 1-4
- Tomahawk bleed % down to 33% from 60%, but it is now a separate roll that ignores enemy armor
- Force Cube base damage down to 10-20 from 10-25
- Thrown Weapon Talent Nerfs
DetailsSome talents are also getting nerfed as part of the thrown weapon changes:
- Projectile Momentum damage boost down to +10/20/30% at +1/2/3, from +15/30/45% at +1/2/3
- Durable Projectiles durability boost down to +33%/+50% at +1/+2, from +50%/+75% at +1/+2
- Shared Upgrades slightly reworked, now grants a flat +16.67% damage boost and +1 duration per thrown weapon level, but caps at +33/67/100% damage and +2/4/6 duration at talent level 1/2/3.
- Berserker Nerfs
DetailsThe Berserker is doing quite well after v3.1, given that the new shield naturally synergizes with him. I'm scaling back the base subclass power a bit to compensate:
- Rate of rage gain and loss reduced by 25%
- Base enrage shield reduced to 8+2*lvl from 10+2*lvl (the armor's level)
What's Coming Next?
- Overview and ETA
DetailsThe next major Shattered update will v3.3 (I may change the name to v4.0 but it's unlikely). This update will include an overhaul to the Ambitious Imp quest in the metropolis!
The blacksmith quest overhaul ended up taking quite a bit of time, and so I expect v3.3 will as well. I will write some blog posts as I make progress though, so hopefully you'll hear from me as things start to take shape in October or November.
Please keep in mind that while I always try to keep to the ETAs I provide, they are just estimates. If you don't hear from me by the ETA, it means I'm still busy with the update!
- Patches & Old Android and Java
DetailsThere will be a higher than normal number of patches to v3.2. Firstly to address balance concerns arising from all the item changes (rather than waiting and doing them next update), and then to make various game library updates and technical changes.
As mentioned previously, one of the consequences of these library updates and technical changes will be removing support for Android 4.0-4.4, and Java 8-10. Dropping support for these is unfortunately necessary in order to meet an impending requirement by Google.
- City Quest Overhaul!
DetailsThe major content improvements coming in v3.3 will be an overhaul to the Ambitious Imp's quest in the Metropolis. This quest is one of the last major leftovers from the original Pixel Dungeon and badly needs some modernization.
Just like the Blacksmith quest overhaul, this new quest will send you to a new sub-region of the dungeon with some unique gameplay. Rather than digging, you'll be attempting to infiltrate a dwarven vault full of danger and treasure!
- Other Changes
DetailsI will want to keep v3.3 mainly focused on the new quest, but there will be room for smaller changes too! Mainly this will be balance changes, but there might be room for a few smaller design improvements or additions too.
Also, I can't make any promises yet, but I am hoping to move forward with more visual improvements, including in-game spritework improvements, whose development has largely been on hiatus since last year.
