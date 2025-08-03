 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19462276 Edited 3 August 2025 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fix: Map is no longer jittering.
Balance: Dying to boss in challenge mode no longer triggers death to boss upgrades.
Undid this change: The whole combat scene is no longer disabled while in map, while this will use slighly more ram, but does remove decent amount of lag when going between map and combat zones as it no longer needs to re-enable it.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2103581
macOS Depot 2103582
Linux Depot 2103583
