- Increased price for "Small Pouch"
- Increased drop rarity for "Small Pouch"
- The "Burst" trait will now only deal half damage
- The "Reloading" trait will now only have a chance for killing blows costing no ammo
- Decreased the base damage of all ranged weapons
- The merchant does not sell ammo anymore
- The second boss is now able to hit you even when you're at the end of a hallway
- Fixed an issue where petrification would not work correctly for some enemies
- Fixed an issue where the snare visual effect would still show after the enemy died
- Fixed an issue where the muzzle flash would stay visible when using a weapon with the "Recoil" trait
- Fixed an issue where teleporting to the exit would not end your turn, leading to not being able to open the door
- Fixed an issue where enemies would not attack the right target after being changed to a hound
- Fixed an issue where the game would crash if the second boss teleports
- Fixed an issue where the game would crash if you died from opening a box
- Refreshed shader precompilation cache
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update