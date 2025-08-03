 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19462274 Edited 3 August 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, this update brings another round of bugfixes and balancing adjustments. Here's what has changed:

  • Increased price for "Small Pouch"
  • Increased drop rarity for "Small Pouch"
  • The "Burst" trait will now only deal half damage
  • The "Reloading" trait will now only have a chance for killing blows costing no ammo
  • Decreased the base damage of all ranged weapons
  • The merchant does not sell ammo anymore
  • The second boss is now able to hit you even when you're at the end of a hallway
  • Fixed an issue where petrification would not work correctly for some enemies
  • Fixed an issue where the snare visual effect would still show after the enemy died
  • Fixed an issue where the muzzle flash would stay visible when using a weapon with the "Recoil" trait
  • Fixed an issue where teleporting to the exit would not end your turn, leading to not being able to open the door
  • Fixed an issue where enemies would not attack the right target after being changed to a hound
  • Fixed an issue where the game would crash if the second boss teleports
  • Fixed an issue where the game would crash if you died from opening a box
  • Refreshed shader precompilation cache


Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

