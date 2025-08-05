Greetings, Duelists! We’re thrilled to roll out the "Duelist’s Resolve" update, packed with critical fixes, balancing tweaks, and quality-of-life improvements. Here’s what’s new:

Multiplayer Stability & Fair Play Duel Integrity: If a player quits/disconnects mid-duel, the duel is immediately revoked. The opponent gracefully exits the ring and respawns as a ghost—no more unfair losses!



Host Migration: When the host disconnects, the server/lobby now seamlessly transfers to another player. Applies to both duels and party games. Say goodbye to dropped sessions!



Combat & Ability Balancing Lunge Tweak: Post-lunge movement is now slowed by 80% until stamina regenerates past 50%. Use this ability strategically—reckless charges have consequences!



Lock-On Smoothing: Camera tracking now feels buttery-smooth during intense clashes. Never lose sight of your foe!



Bug Fixes Tutorial Ground Collider: Fixed the "falling through the world" bug in tutorial!



PvE Weapon Clashing: Weapon weight simulation now accurately affects both hands during clashes. Heavier weapons = more impactful staggers!



Map & Scene Optimization Throne Map Separation: The Throne map is now a dedicated scene, decoupled from the Title Menu. Expect faster loads and smoother transitions!