⚠️ Important Notice

This is an unfinished Pre-Launch testing build.

This version is meant to collect early feedback while core systems and features are still flexible.



Many features are incomplete or experimental

The campaign is partially implemented

Visuals, mechanics, levels, and balance are subject to change

Many campaign levels and Boss, stills feeling unfair and unbalanced yet



This version is not representative of the final Early Access release.

It exists purely to allow early testing, balance passes, and structural feedback before locking down key systems.

🕹️ How to Access the Pre-Launch Testing Build

Steam users :

Just update the game. You’ll receive the Pre-Launch testing build automatically.

Meta Quest users : Open your library Hover over Hyperstacks and click the three dots (...) Go to Settings Select Distribution Channels Choose the “Pre-beta” channel



This setup allows continued development of the final Quest version without affecting the current stable public Meta Quest release

Friendly wishlist reminder!

If you haven’t wishlisted Hyperstacks yet, do it now to get notified when the full Early Access version goes live!

Brand new Campaign Mode : interact with NPCs, learn core mechanics, complete quests, and fight a final boss.

Several new music tracks added to OST.

A completely new weapon: Chakram .

Full rework of two legacy weapons: Orb : vastly improved control algorithm. Grenade : restructured into a new Bomb Ejector device that generates grenades in-hand, enabling new interactions and gameplay.

Full stability overhaul: fixed weapon jitter, physics glitches, and dynamic movement issues.

Significant performance upgrades, along with minor visual and rendering improvements.

Level Editor improvements: added new objects, Greenlink components, and multiple QoL upgrades.

Campaign Mode now starts automatically and includes dialogues, new built-in levels, and exclusive OST. Some animation bugs remain.

Added a temporary Campaign Phase Inspector tool to manually change campaign state for testing purposes. Accessible from experimental settings, change the phase number Next time you enter the lobby after changing this number campaign phase should change

Added Quick Re-equip : pressing the inventory button twice quickly reequips your last-used weapon.

Reworked Jumppads : Introduced internal cooldowns. Now compatible with ziplines for speed boosts while ziplining. Behave in a much more stable and predictable manner.

Ziplines reworked to obey realistic acceleration capped at gravity (9.8 m/s²).

Dynamic weapon jitter completely eliminated : Weapons no longer shake or lag when jumping, falling, ziplining, or skateboarding.

Skateboard Drastically improved jump behavior and edge collisions. Jump feedback added with new sounds. Now much more stable and enjoyable. Future rework planned using custom hoverboard system for further improvements



Chakram (New weapon) : New throwable weapon that bounces between enemies. Charged throws increase bounce count. Features light aim-assist.

Orb (Rework) : Fully redesigned version of the classic orb. Greatly improved 2-handed control algorithm. Acts as a distinct 2-handed, reliable combat tool.

Bomb Ejector (Grenade's total rework) : Now a persistent device, not consumable. new interactions: Slap: starts timer when hitting a surface. Throw: also starts timer on impact. Punch: launches grenade and causes instant explosion on first contact. Ejection button ejects the bomb upwards for intuitive single hand usage. Future plans: stick to walls + remote detonation.

Changes and Balance : Basic Bouncing Pistol : Projectile damage doubled. Improved punch hit detection : Reduced smoothing. Required velocity lowered by 10%. Punch Knockback : now more consistent across enemy types.



New items

Heart Container : a breakable item that restores missing health.

Control Gates : ring checkpoints that activate outputs when passed through. Can be chained to create better guided indications.

SR Latch : stores ON/OFF state with Set/Reset logic.

Flip-Flop with Memory: toggles outputs with state memory.

Item Changes

Teleporters : now support invisible mode through Greenlink.

Weapon Greenlink Output : weapons placed in levels now emit Greenlink signal when grabbed.

Combat trigger: now has a Silent mode to start combat without changing the environment.

Editor Modes Improvements

Drag & Drop Mode now detects smaller items even when overlapped. Takes in account proximity when interacting with overlapped objects



Greenlink Mode : Vastly improved snapping, dragging, and connection accuracy. Linking no longer fails due to collider conflicts.



Wall Build Mode : Allows free placement in mid-air. (inside levels interiors) Faster and more stable, even in large levels. Sound effects updated.

Configurator Mode Configuration no longer fails due to collider conflicts.



Introduced economy system : Earned during campaign. Persistent across sessions.

Shop system (work-in-progress): Buy decorative cosmetics: hats, horns, etc. Equip them inside a specific NPC’s home.

Persistent items and unlocks tied to Hyperstacks account.

Project upgraded to Unity 6 .

Vulkan and DirectX 12 support (PC/Steam only). Vulkan requires SteamVR OpenXR runtime.

Quest: Asynchronous Spacewarp added in High graphics mode (experimental). Low quality remains recommended.

Removed Borderlands-style outlines in High mode (boosts clarity and FPS).

Optimized all materials for improved batching and fewer draw calls.

Spikes are no longer transparent. Now uses environment colors to look alike.

Explosion effects reworked to better match the game’s style.

Login screen color randomizer adjusted (less saturated pink).

TV-Chan eye textures made rounder.

Added a temporary "Pre-Beta" text to the login screen.

render scale upscaled by 1.2 (Steam only for now)

MSAA x2 enabled (Steam only for now)

Punches no longer detect invisible triggers.

All weapon jitter and lag have been fixed completely forever.

Fixed player remaining in slow-motion after dying during lobby transition.

Fixed invisible head skins in skin selector.

Projectiles no longer collide with jumppads. (altough in the future this might change)

Fixed Green Bouncy projectile not having gravity (affecting basic gun and Bomber toaster enemy)

Fixed some objects affecting AI navigation layers in an unwanted manner.

Fixed XML loading error with activatable elements.

Reduced levels size, for faster load

Fixed Editor Controller pointer animations behaving weirdly.

Fixed multiple issues with Greenlink: Node creation ghost lines. Snap settings not applying on new nodes. Inconsistent link attachment. Colliders interfering with link or config mode. Simultaneous object and node movement now resolved. Fixed performance problems on having lots of nodes

