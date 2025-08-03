 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19462206 Edited 3 August 2025 – 19:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 0.3.0 contains a lot of exciting changes!

  • New boss in the forest biome!
  • Removed the Swamp and Hell map to focus more playtest time on the Forest map.
  • Improvement to the Forest map
  • New Abilities to try out!
  • It's now possible to receive the abilities you already own as rewards.
  • Balancing of gear
  • Balancing of enemy creatures

