- New boss in the forest biome!
- Removed the Swamp and Hell map to focus more playtest time on the Forest map.
- Improvement to the Forest map
- New Abilities to try out!
- It's now possible to receive the abilities you already own as rewards.
- Balancing of gear
- Balancing of enemy creatures
Version 0.3.0
Version 0.3.0 contains a lot of exciting changes!
