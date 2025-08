Bug Fixes

USN Perry class FFG-26 and FFG-59 flags now properly set to flag_us



Add error handlers to Asset loading in MissionEditorViewModel



TLAM and AS-4b unable to correctly aim on target



Utility nations in drop down



Some airbases were not supporting VTOL



Granit/Basalt made a weird raising if shot to bearing with no target



News and improvements

PT-76 tank



Hey everyone, with with patch we're fixing some issues below and also adding a new light tank!Happy remaining weekend![*] USN 1987 Battle Group Echo Operation Earnest Will unitgroup, based on USS Missouri museum ship plotting board