3 August 2025 Build 19462180 Edited 3 August 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added Crop Connoisser upgrade to double the chance of finding golden crops.
  • Space Time Blessing no longer reduces other active blessing durations.
  • Improved Triple Regrowth so that the staggered regrowths occur twice as quickly.
  • Prestige Upgrade tooltips now show current essence count directly in the tooltip.
  • Tweaked some of the blessing durations a bit.


Some of these upgrades should make you a bit more powerful in the late game to reduce the grind a bit. I might add add a couple more powerful prestige upgrades to help as well.


