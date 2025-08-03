- Added Crop Connoisser upgrade to double the chance of finding golden crops.
- Space Time Blessing no longer reduces other active blessing durations.
- Improved Triple Regrowth so that the staggered regrowths occur twice as quickly.
- Prestige Upgrade tooltips now show current essence count directly in the tooltip.
- Tweaked some of the blessing durations a bit.
Some of these upgrades should make you a bit more powerful in the late game to reduce the grind a bit. I might add add a couple more powerful prestige upgrades to help as well.
