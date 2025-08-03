Added Crop Connoisser upgrade to double the chance of finding golden crops.



Space Time Blessing no longer reduces other active blessing durations.



Improved Triple Regrowth so that the staggered regrowths occur twice as quickly.



Prestige Upgrade tooltips now show current essence count directly in the tooltip.



Tweaked some of the blessing durations a bit.



Some of these upgrades should make you a bit more powerful in the late game to reduce the grind a bit. I might add add a couple more powerful prestige upgrades to help as well.