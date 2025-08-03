Adjustment:
· Adjusted the strength and drops of multiple groups of monsters.
· Decreased the number of monsters in the Dream Eater Camp.
· Assuma wine no longer awakens from its slumber.
· Increased the agility bonus of Bow Mastery I to 17%.
Fix:
· Fixed a data error in the Bluster skill.
· Fixed a possible error in the Magic Vortex event.
Aug 3, 1.04b Patch Notes
