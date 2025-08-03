- Fixed a bug where equipping a weapon via keybinds instead of clicking buttons caused old loot selection menus to also trigger the "loot selected" effect, causing strange behavior
- Pilot Manual now shows up in the settings menu. Note: I know the keybind isn't showing for the Interact/Modify button but I wanted to at least have something in place to show people that manual reload exists
- Increased neutral vertical dash power
- Massively increased upward wall jump power
- Increased maximum flight boost speed while using turbo boost
Notes:
This should help make the process of ascending to grab loot less painful for heavier builds- likely going to pursue other solutions in the future but I'm hoping to patch the experience up a little with this
