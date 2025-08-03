Fixed a bug where equipping a weapon via keybinds instead of clicking buttons caused old loot selection menus to also trigger the "loot selected" effect, causing strange behavior



Pilot Manual now shows up in the settings menu. Note: I know the keybind isn't showing for the Interact/Modify button but I wanted to at least have something in place to show people that manual reload exists



Increased neutral vertical dash power



Massively increased upward wall jump power



Increased maximum flight boost speed while using turbo boost



Notes:This should help make the process of ascending to grab loot less painful for heavier builds- likely going to pursue other solutions in the future but I'm hoping to patch the experience up a little with this