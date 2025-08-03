 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19462125 Edited 3 August 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where equipping a weapon via keybinds instead of clicking buttons caused old loot selection menus to also trigger the "loot selected" effect, causing strange behavior
  • Pilot Manual now shows up in the settings menu. Note: I know the keybind isn't showing for the Interact/Modify button but I wanted to at least have something in place to show people that manual reload exists
  • Increased neutral vertical dash power
  • Massively increased upward wall jump power
  • Increased maximum flight boost speed while using turbo boost


Notes:
This should help make the process of ascending to grab loot less painful for heavier builds- likely going to pursue other solutions in the future but I'm hoping to patch the experience up a little with this

Changed files in this update

