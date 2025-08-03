SummaryNew parts, new settings, more Steam Deck and controller support along with various misc. fixes.
Changes
- Added new performance setting for terrain interaction smoothing
- Added new Flag part
- Added mod flag support
- Added example flags to mod tools
- Added background Nautkins that do stuff
- Added new animations to support background Nautikins
- Adding loading screen progress to main menu to indicate memory allocating
- Added background Nautikins to drydock build mode
- Added Xbox controller support to tutorials
- Added PlayStation controller support to tutorials
- Added Steam Deck support to tutorials
- Added missing keybinding display for build mode uniform scaling to controls
- Added support to quick close input dialogs by pressing enter
- Added performance checks to PC to auto set low settings similar to Steam Deck
- Fixed some VFX for harpoon launcher not moving with vessel
- Fixed some input delay on clients when firing harpoons
- Fixed an undo bug in build mode related to mirror mode
- Fixed a bug where saved rescue boats load with inputs enabled
- Fixed a bug where V-Sync target fps does not update when switching to another monitor that has a different refresh rate without re-applying
- Fixed a bug with loading screen where it would not say "Loading mods" when it was loading mods
- Fixed a bug in build mode that could apply a material to the wrong group if you are moving the mouse really fast
- Fixed a visual issue with parachutes and wind on clients in multiplayer
- Fixed a visual issue with sails and wind on clients in multiplayer
- Fixed a bug that could prevent moving the camera until you click away from material in build mode
- Fixed some server seed timing issues on clients for spawning fish
- Fixed a slightly floating container inside the warehouse at Portus
- Fixed a bug where climbing on the underwater drydock ladder crushes the Nautikin instantly
- Fixed a bug where waypoints can shake when moving the camera quickly
- Fixed some typos in tutorial
- Fixed a bug where using interaction mode with the controller to open a buy shack sometimes fails
- Fixed some read-only keybindings not being translated for controllers
- Fixed some bugs with Unity keybinding labels on Steam Deck
- Fixed a bug with controllers where rebinding input would not cancel with start button
- Fixed an issue where controllers could not be binded for certain keyboard controls
- Fixed some bugs with keybindings when setting in main menu
- Fixed a bug where you can not swap out the root part before placement with structures
- Fixed a bug where the root part of a structure does not initially follow the cursor
- Fixed a bug where flares could still be lit underwater after hitting a wall
- Fixed a bug with destroyed vessels affecting seaweed until after the cleanup timer
- Fixed a bug with moderation tools
- Fixed a shader bug with trees on silva in fog on low
- Fixed a bug with anchors where the chain would not move with moving parts
- Fixed a UI bug where Anchor and Fish indicators would be visible as an observer
- Fixed a bug where clients could not harvest fish unless the server was observing
- Fixed a bug where selected part would not update right away when toggling modes with hot keys
- Fixed some floating rocks at Vulcanous
- Fixed some floating rocks at Glacies
- Fixed a bug where items dropped on crane arms can stop the crane
- Fixed an issue where you could pass through lava on the volcano by timing exit
- Fixed a bug where vessels could explode forever in lava
- Fixed a bug where client Nautikins can be crushed when entering seats
- Fixed a bug where joining server name may not be set right away when loading starts
- Fixed a visual issue with med kit part LOD
- Removed an erroneous mode shift created by a Steam Deck bug for Xbox controllers
- Blind fix for a background error that can occur when cleaning up lots of vessels on game shutdown
- Blind fix for exiting drydock at the exact moment another player is using a Nautikin you attempted to allocate
- Cranes will no longer function when damaged
- Nautikins can now interact with sails using e
- Minor improvements to mod tools
- Tweaked the behavior of material color editor with WASD input
- Reward multipliers now apply to rescued workers based on location.
- Adjusted some LODs on Portus
- Increased the size of some UI elements for Steam Deck support
- Updated UI for various small elements for Steam Deck support
- Disabled some very small text while running on Steam Deck
- Updated welcome message to better accommodate Steam Deck overlay verbiage.
- Reworded a few steps in the tutorials to make things more clear
- Keybindings will now auto refresh for controllers when the menu opens
- Start and select can no longer be used to bind keys on controllers
- Keybindings can no longer use mouse left/right click
- Keybinding improvements
- When using ropes with controllers the right joystick will now become the mouse so you can move easier
- Changed the default controller mouse sensitivity from 5 to 8
- Changed sensitivity of uniform scaling with controllers
- Code cleanup
- Menu audio now stops as soon as loading starts
- Invert Y is now seperate options for Nautikins, Vessels, and Build mode
- Improvements to camera jank when clients are suddenly disconnected
- Improvements to model for map fuel tanks to make them appear more smooth
- The build controls are now the first thing in the keybindings UI
- Performance improvements to helicopters sitting in damage areas
NotesThis build also included a large quality control pass which verified a lot of existing functionality in reference to the backlog but did not manifest as version changes.
Flag movement does not have collisions. It does not sync in multiplayer but clients will interpret the orientation so it will update for everyone. Flags will rotate with the wind, move with the boat and cannot get wet because they wave themselves dry!
With mod flags you can add basically any image you want for a flag. If you need something very specific you will likely have to modify the UVs of the flag, but I have provided a model similar to the one in the game that comes with pre-modified UVs that should work for most textures.
When the game first starts up and loads a save it has to allocate memory for the game and wait for Unity and the operating system. Sometimes this can go quickly other times it would hang there with a blank loading screen that did not indicate what was happening. When this occurs it will now display "Allocating memory" to generically indicate that it is doing something prior to the normal loading gibberish.
Background Nautikins do not interact with the world (Collisions, sounds, interaction mode, etc.) they are meant to be low performance impact and add to the immersion.
Some UI changes where made to build mode in order to better support the UI rules for the Steam Deck. Some of the small text while technically valid can be hard to read, so it was increased as much as can be allowed within the current design. Additionally there are locations where small text can appear in the game like the crew panel while in a vessel, this gives extra information about the seats but is not strictly needed so it is simply disabled on the Steam Deck because there is no room in the current design to enhance it further without a higher resolution screen. Other changes include improvements to controls, mainly for the material settings in build mode.
It looks like Valve finally fixed the mouse corruption issue when using remote streaming while docked I reported a while back, so you can now take advantage of the firepower of you main PC and play with the controller on your big tv from the couch or something.
Re-running the tutorial with different inputs will now allow you to learn how to play with an Xbox controller for example.
The tutorial will always mention a keyboard for typing in case you have one on screen (Steam Deck), but if you and have an Xbox controller plugged in obviously you need to use the keyboard.
If you plug in a controller (or unplug) while looking at the keybindings, it will not update until you re-open the menu. Displayed controller glyphs will always default to Xbox controllers if there is no controller detected.
Some optional controls do not have bindings on the Controller / Steam Deck. However, you can still use most of them by opening up the on screen keyboard and pressing the desired key. This is useful for things like switching parts in build mode, activating the horn/lights, and you can even bind toggle groups to them.
Missile camera counts as a vessel for invert Y.
Changed files in this update