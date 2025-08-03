Summary

Changes

Added new performance setting for terrain interaction smoothing



Added new Flag part



Added mod flag support



Added example flags to mod tools



Added background Nautkins that do stuff



Added new animations to support background Nautikins



Adding loading screen progress to main menu to indicate memory allocating



Added background Nautikins to drydock build mode



Added Xbox controller support to tutorials



Added PlayStation controller support to tutorials



Added Steam Deck support to tutorials



Added missing keybinding display for build mode uniform scaling to controls



Added support to quick close input dialogs by pressing enter



Added performance checks to PC to auto set low settings similar to Steam Deck



Fixed some VFX for harpoon launcher not moving with vessel



Fixed some input delay on clients when firing harpoons



Fixed an undo bug in build mode related to mirror mode



Fixed a bug where saved rescue boats load with inputs enabled



Fixed a bug where V-Sync target fps does not update when switching to another monitor that has a different refresh rate without re-applying



Fixed a bug with loading screen where it would not say "Loading mods" when it was loading mods



Fixed a bug in build mode that could apply a material to the wrong group if you are moving the mouse really fast



Fixed a visual issue with parachutes and wind on clients in multiplayer



Fixed a visual issue with sails and wind on clients in multiplayer



Fixed a bug that could prevent moving the camera until you click away from material in build mode



Fixed some server seed timing issues on clients for spawning fish



Fixed a slightly floating container inside the warehouse at Portus



Fixed a bug where climbing on the underwater drydock ladder crushes the Nautikin instantly



Fixed a bug where waypoints can shake when moving the camera quickly



Fixed some typos in tutorial



Fixed a bug where using interaction mode with the controller to open a buy shack sometimes fails



Fixed some read-only keybindings not being translated for controllers



Fixed some bugs with Unity keybinding labels on Steam Deck



Fixed a bug with controllers where rebinding input would not cancel with start button



Fixed an issue where controllers could not be binded for certain keyboard controls



Fixed some bugs with keybindings when setting in main menu



Fixed a bug where you can not swap out the root part before placement with structures



Fixed a bug where the root part of a structure does not initially follow the cursor



Fixed a bug where flares could still be lit underwater after hitting a wall



Fixed a bug with destroyed vessels affecting seaweed until after the cleanup timer



Fixed a bug with moderation tools



Fixed a shader bug with trees on silva in fog on low



Fixed a bug with anchors where the chain would not move with moving parts



Fixed a UI bug where Anchor and Fish indicators would be visible as an observer



Fixed a bug where clients could not harvest fish unless the server was observing



Fixed a bug where selected part would not update right away when toggling modes with hot keys



Fixed some floating rocks at Vulcanous



Fixed some floating rocks at Glacies



Fixed a bug where items dropped on crane arms can stop the crane



Fixed an issue where you could pass through lava on the volcano by timing exit



Fixed a bug where vessels could explode forever in lava



Fixed a bug where client Nautikins can be crushed when entering seats



Fixed a bug where joining server name may not be set right away when loading starts



Fixed a visual issue with med kit part LOD



Removed an erroneous mode shift created by a Steam Deck bug for Xbox controllers



Blind fix for a background error that can occur when cleaning up lots of vessels on game shutdown



Blind fix for exiting drydock at the exact moment another player is using a Nautikin you attempted to allocate



Cranes will no longer function when damaged



Nautikins can now interact with sails using e



Minor improvements to mod tools



Tweaked the behavior of material color editor with WASD input



Reward multipliers now apply to rescued workers based on location.



Adjusted some LODs on Portus



Increased the size of some UI elements for Steam Deck support



Updated UI for various small elements for Steam Deck support



Disabled some very small text while running on Steam Deck



Updated welcome message to better accommodate Steam Deck overlay verbiage.



Reworded a few steps in the tutorials to make things more clear



Keybindings will now auto refresh for controllers when the menu opens



Start and select can no longer be used to bind keys on controllers



Keybindings can no longer use mouse left/right click



Keybinding improvements



When using ropes with controllers the right joystick will now become the mouse so you can move easier



Changed the default controller mouse sensitivity from 5 to 8



Changed sensitivity of uniform scaling with controllers



Code cleanup



Menu audio now stops as soon as loading starts



Invert Y is now seperate options for Nautikins, Vessels, and Build mode



Improvements to camera jank when clients are suddenly disconnected



Improvements to model for map fuel tanks to make them appear more smooth



The build controls are now the first thing in the keybindings UI



Performance improvements to helicopters sitting in damage areas



Notes

New parts, new settings, more Steam Deck and controller support along with various misc. fixes.This build also included a large quality control pass which verified a lot of existing functionality in reference to the backlog but did not manifest as version changes.Flag movement does not have collisions. It does not sync in multiplayer but clients will interpret the orientation so it will update for everyone. Flags will rotate with the wind, move with the boat and cannot get wet because they wave themselves dry!With mod flags you can add basically any image you want for a flag. If you need something very specific you will likely have to modify the UVs of the flag, but I have provided a model similar to the one in the game that comes with pre-modified UVs that should work for most textures.When the game first starts up and loads a save it has to allocate memory for the game and wait for Unity and the operating system. Sometimes this can go quickly other times it would hang there with a blank loading screen that did not indicate what was happening. When this occurs it will now display "Allocating memory" to generically indicate that it is doing something prior to the normal loading gibberish.Background Nautikins do not interact with the world (Collisions, sounds, interaction mode, etc.) they are meant to be low performance impact and add to the immersion.Some UI changes where made to build mode in order to better support the UI rules for the Steam Deck. Some of the small text while technically valid can be hard to read, so it was increased as much as can be allowed within the current design. Additionally there are locations where small text can appear in the game like the crew panel while in a vessel, this gives extra information about the seats but is not strictly needed so it is simply disabled on the Steam Deck because there is no room in the current design to enhance it further without a higher resolution screen. Other changes include improvements to controls, mainly for the material settings in build mode.It looks like Valve finally fixed the mouse corruption issue when using remote streaming while docked I reported a while back, so you can now take advantage of the firepower of you main PC and play with the controller on your big tv from the couch or something.Re-running the tutorial with different inputs will now allow you to learn how to play with an Xbox controller for example.The tutorial will always mention a keyboard for typing in case you have one on screen (Steam Deck), but if you and have an Xbox controller plugged in obviously you need to use the keyboard.If you plug in a controller (or unplug) while looking at the keybindings, it will not update until you re-open the menu. Displayed controller glyphs will always default to Xbox controllers if there is no controller detected.Some optional controls do not have bindings on the Controller / Steam Deck. However, you can still use most of them by opening up the on screen keyboard and pressing the desired key. This is useful for things like switching parts in build mode, activating the horn/lights, and you can even bind toggle groups to them.Missile camera counts as a vessel for invert Y.