3 August 2025 Build 19462100 Edited 3 August 2025 – 17:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Added 3 achievements:
One for destroying objects
One for hugging a passerby during Sylvia's date
One for touching Jones during Sylvia's date

-An event for hugging a passerby during Sylvia's date has been added. He was always present, but you couldn't interact with him.

-Censored a scene in the main quest, but only in family mode.

Changed files in this update

