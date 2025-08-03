-Added 3 achievements:
One for destroying objects
One for hugging a passerby during Sylvia's date
One for touching Jones during Sylvia's date
-An event for hugging a passerby during Sylvia's date has been added. He was always present, but you couldn't interact with him.
-Censored a scene in the main quest, but only in family mode.
