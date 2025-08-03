Hey everyone, have some new content for you!



Added new item: The Nydus Horn. This horn can be used to summon Nydus worms that will grab fish on the ground in an area around you then return them to the cabin. How does it work? Let's say you have 5 fish on the ground near you. When you blow the horn, multiple Nydus worms will travel to your location underground then come up through the ground. For each fish on the ground near you, a worm will be summoned to grab each fish. The worms will then travel back to the cabin and drop the fish off. Treat the Nydus worms well so they do not betray you.

With the new item backend finally created for the shop, you can expect to see many more items in the shop in the next few updates!

Balance pass on solo play: Changed how daylight works when playing in single player. You can expect to have the normal day length of playing in multiplayer with an additional 90 seconds of daylight.



Increased starting gold from 5->10



Fixed bug where starting a new game would give you items from a previous run (save game bug)

Fixed bug on Jungle map where solo players would only have 11 minutes of day light regardless of difficulty chosen.

Fixed bug where updating the game could reset your settings

Fixed bug where sound would be 0 at default for some players

Fixed bug where dying to the shark monster could cause weird issues for the player

Fixed bug that could cause a crash on the main menu

Fixed more edge cases that could cause a players fishing ui not to be visible



Updated all languages to the current version of the game



Thanks!