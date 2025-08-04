 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19462044
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fix another issue that was causing the menu to jitter when switching locations on Earth Online.
-Display actual site name in multiplayer messages when launching glider on default maps.
-Update to multiplayer v4.2

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Glider Sim Content Depot 1422941
