3 August 2025 Build 19462039 Edited 3 August 2025 – 21:39:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Non-QWERTY layouts should now function as expected, regardless of physical key location
  • 8 and 9-letter words now contribute to the 7-letter word bonus
  • "Three’s Company" is now +7 power if word is 3 letters long (formerly +6 power)
  • "4 by 4" is now +6 power if word is 4 letters long (formerly +5 power)
  • Changed deck condition color to make it more obvious
  • Fix: Aya feather no longer triggers when 0 cards are left in hand
  • Fix: Deck view popup appearing behind the "Migration Complete" screen
  • Fix: Feral deck unlocking prematurely

