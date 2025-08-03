- Non-QWERTY layouts should now function as expected, regardless of physical key location
- 8 and 9-letter words now contribute to the 7-letter word bonus
- "Three’s Company" is now +7 power if word is 3 letters long (formerly +6 power)
- "4 by 4" is now +6 power if word is 4 letters long (formerly +5 power)
- Changed deck condition color to make it more obvious
- Fix: Aya feather no longer triggers when 0 cards are left in hand
- Fix: Deck view popup appearing behind the "Migration Complete" screen
- Fix: Feral deck unlocking prematurely
Non-QWERTY keyboard support! (v2025.08.03.13.32)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3264171
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3264172
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update