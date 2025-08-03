Hi again everyone! I just realised it’s been over four months since launch and the game is running much smoother now! Over the past week I’ve focused on polishing core systems like missions, AI, UI, and sound fx. This patch includes lots of small but important improvements to make the experience tighter and more enjoyable.





NPCs / AI

Fixed crucial issue with some NPCs/enemies not moving

Enlightened soldiers now attack the player when the player kills one of them

Fixed Enlightened soldier fleeing instead of fighting when attacked

Naqri now fight back when attacked from range

Fixed Naqri death audio still playing, and damage numbers appearing upon re-loading

The Order terrorist now dies if player chooses to let him succumb to his wounds

NPCs no longer continue walking while confronting the player for thieving

UESA soldiers dialogue has been updated when confronting the player for thieving

Sheriff in Chronos now attacks and doesn’t T-pose on death

The Order soldiers no longer incorrectly say 'Android' when shot

Improved death animations for Order soldiers

Fixed crash when approaching the Order of the Pristine Path's camp

UI

Lowered 'New Mission' UI to avoid overlap with level-up icon

Moved 'Save Successful' UI to top-right when quick saving

Resized text for New Mission UI

Adjusted Mission Completed UI to be left-aligned

Tablets now appear above mission UI when being read (to avoid mission UI overlapping the tablets text)

Fixed current skill stats resetting visually to 0%

Waypoints now appear above the planet that you need to go to on the star map

Fixed a visual issue when clicking a planet on the star map

Changed interact sound for the star map

Added hover and press sounds to star map selections

Edited UI elements in planet viewer

Changed UI elements in Customise Flags screen

Fixed scaling for buttons in Customise Flags screen

Changed interact sound FX for the flag customiser

Active/tracked mission text is now slightly smaller

Clicking anywhere in star map no longer fires the gun (nor does it fire other inputs)

Fixed label showing 'Coating Station' when interacting with flags customiser

Audio

Fixed wooden floor sounding like metal in Chronos HQ

Changed bridge footstep sound near transport station from metal sound fx to concrete

Changed transport station footstep sound fx

Added background music to transport station, hangar, Pearl City, and transport ship

Replaced kinetic boost sound FX

Added footstep sound effects for the spaceship dock

World / Environment

Fixed visible building seam near staircase in Chronos HQ

Made lighting adjustments in Pearl City

Fixed mesh clipping issues in Pearl City

Brightened Lucian’s office

Fixed some oddly positioned drawers in a house in Berith II

Removed bunker fast travel option when in hangar

Added 'Salton' as a fast travel destination

Missions / Waypoints

Changed objective text for “Power Up” mission

Fixed waypoint not updating properly after loading in

Waypoints now update correctly when accepting new missions

Added a waypoint to the players ship when entering the hangar in the transport station

'Deliver Datadisk' mission now shows the correct waypoint upon landing in Pearl City

The 'Deliver Datadisk' mission is now automatically tracked upon landing in Pearl City

After convincing Carl Notts, the Ravens leader, the player is now prompted to inform the bandits

Created clarity changes to 'Trouble At Homestead' mission

Miscellaneous

Fixed visual issue when opening the 'Armis Tech Stash' crates

The inventory characters positioning is now fixed when in Pearl City

Added a waypoint to Alios on the star map after the player boards their ship for the first time

Fixed issue where laser gate traps wouldn't damage the player

Thank you all again, as always, for sticking with me, believing in the game, and continuing to support it as it grows and improves. More fixes, content, and polish are on the way. I hope this update makes your time in the game smoother and more immersive. I can't wait to show you all what's in store for next month! ❤️



- debdev