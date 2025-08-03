Hi again everyone! I just realised it’s been over four months since launch and the game is running much smoother now! Over the past week I’ve focused on polishing core systems like missions, AI, UI, and sound fx. This patch includes lots of small but important improvements to make the experience tighter and more enjoyable.
NPCs / AI
Fixed crucial issue with some NPCs/enemies not moving
Enlightened soldiers now attack the player when the player kills one of them
Fixed Enlightened soldier fleeing instead of fighting when attacked
Naqri now fight back when attacked from range
Fixed Naqri death audio still playing, and damage numbers appearing upon re-loading
The Order terrorist now dies if player chooses to let him succumb to his wounds
NPCs no longer continue walking while confronting the player for thieving
UESA soldiers dialogue has been updated when confronting the player for thieving
Sheriff in Chronos now attacks and doesn’t T-pose on death
The Order soldiers no longer incorrectly say 'Android' when shot
Improved death animations for Order soldiers
Fixed crash when approaching the Order of the Pristine Path's camp
UI
Lowered 'New Mission' UI to avoid overlap with level-up icon
Moved 'Save Successful' UI to top-right when quick saving
Resized text for New Mission UI
Adjusted Mission Completed UI to be left-aligned
Tablets now appear above mission UI when being read (to avoid mission UI overlapping the tablets text)
Fixed current skill stats resetting visually to 0%
Waypoints now appear above the planet that you need to go to on the star map
Fixed a visual issue when clicking a planet on the star map
Changed interact sound for the star map
Added hover and press sounds to star map selections
Edited UI elements in planet viewer
Changed UI elements in Customise Flags screen
Fixed scaling for buttons in Customise Flags screen
Changed interact sound FX for the flag customiser
Active/tracked mission text is now slightly smaller
Clicking anywhere in star map no longer fires the gun (nor does it fire other inputs)
Fixed label showing 'Coating Station' when interacting with flags customiser
Audio
Fixed wooden floor sounding like metal in Chronos HQ
Changed bridge footstep sound near transport station from metal sound fx to concrete
Changed transport station footstep sound fx
Added background music to transport station, hangar, Pearl City, and transport ship
Replaced kinetic boost sound FX
Added footstep sound effects for the spaceship dock
World / Environment
Fixed visible building seam near staircase in Chronos HQ
Made lighting adjustments in Pearl City
Fixed mesh clipping issues in Pearl City
Brightened Lucian’s office
Fixed some oddly positioned drawers in a house in Berith II
Removed bunker fast travel option when in hangar
Added 'Salton' as a fast travel destination
Missions / Waypoints
Changed objective text for “Power Up” mission
Fixed waypoint not updating properly after loading in
Waypoints now update correctly when accepting new missions
Added a waypoint to the players ship when entering the hangar in the transport station
'Deliver Datadisk' mission now shows the correct waypoint upon landing in Pearl City
The 'Deliver Datadisk' mission is now automatically tracked upon landing in Pearl City
After convincing Carl Notts, the Ravens leader, the player is now prompted to inform the bandits
Created clarity changes to 'Trouble At Homestead' mission
Miscellaneous
Fixed visual issue when opening the 'Armis Tech Stash' crates
The inventory characters positioning is now fixed when in Pearl City
Added a waypoint to Alios on the star map after the player boards their ship for the first time
Fixed issue where laser gate traps wouldn't damage the player
Thank you all again, as always, for sticking with me, believing in the game, and continuing to support it as it grows and improves. More fixes, content, and polish are on the way. I hope this update makes your time in the game smoother and more immersive. I can't wait to show you all what's in store for next month! ❤️
- debdev
