3 August 2025 Build 19462003 Edited 3 August 2025 – 17:46:03 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi again everyone! I just realised it’s been over four months since launch and the game is running much smoother now! Over the past week I’ve focused on polishing core systems like missions, AI, UI, and sound fx. This patch includes lots of small but important improvements to make the experience tighter and more enjoyable.


NPCs / AI

  • Fixed crucial issue with some NPCs/enemies not moving

  • Enlightened soldiers now attack the player when the player kills one of them

  • Fixed Enlightened soldier fleeing instead of fighting when attacked

  • Naqri now fight back when attacked from range

  • Fixed Naqri death audio still playing, and damage numbers appearing upon re-loading

  • The Order terrorist now dies if player chooses to let him succumb to his wounds

  • NPCs no longer continue walking while confronting the player for thieving

  • UESA soldiers dialogue has been updated when confronting the player for thieving

  • Sheriff in Chronos now attacks and doesn’t T-pose on death

  • The Order soldiers no longer incorrectly say 'Android' when shot

  • Improved death animations for Order soldiers

  • Fixed crash when approaching the Order of the Pristine Path's camp

UI

  • Lowered 'New Mission' UI to avoid overlap with level-up icon

  • Moved 'Save Successful' UI to top-right when quick saving

  • Resized text for New Mission UI

  • Adjusted Mission Completed UI to be left-aligned

  • Tablets now appear above mission UI when being read (to avoid mission UI overlapping the tablets text)

  • Fixed current skill stats resetting visually to 0%

  • Waypoints now appear above the planet that you need to go to on the star map

  • Fixed a visual issue when clicking a planet on the star map

  • Changed interact sound for the star map

  • Added hover and press sounds to star map selections

  • Edited UI elements in planet viewer

  • Changed UI elements in Customise Flags screen

  • Fixed scaling for buttons in Customise Flags screen

  • Changed interact sound FX for the flag customiser

  • Active/tracked mission text is now slightly smaller

  • Clicking anywhere in star map no longer fires the gun (nor does it fire other inputs)

  • Fixed label showing 'Coating Station' when interacting with flags customiser

Audio

  • Fixed wooden floor sounding like metal in Chronos HQ

  • Changed bridge footstep sound near transport station from metal sound fx to concrete

  • Changed transport station footstep sound fx

  • Added background music to transport station, hangar, Pearl City, and transport ship

  • Replaced kinetic boost sound FX

  • Added footstep sound effects for the spaceship dock

World / Environment

  • Fixed visible building seam near staircase in Chronos HQ

  • Made lighting adjustments in Pearl City

  • Fixed mesh clipping issues in Pearl City

  • Brightened Lucian’s office

  • Fixed some oddly positioned drawers in a house in Berith II

  • Removed bunker fast travel option when in hangar

  • Added 'Salton' as a fast travel destination

Missions / Waypoints

  • Changed objective text for “Power Up” mission

  • Fixed waypoint not updating properly after loading in

  • Waypoints now update correctly when accepting new missions

  • Added a waypoint to the players ship when entering the hangar in the transport station

  • 'Deliver Datadisk' mission now shows the correct waypoint upon landing in Pearl City

  • The 'Deliver Datadisk' mission is now automatically tracked upon landing in Pearl City

  • After convincing Carl Notts, the Ravens leader, the player is now prompted to inform the bandits

  • Created clarity changes to 'Trouble At Homestead' mission

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed visual issue when opening the 'Armis Tech Stash' crates

  • The inventory characters positioning is now fixed when in Pearl City

  • Added a waypoint to Alios on the star map after the player boards their ship for the first time

  • Fixed issue where laser gate traps wouldn't damage the player

Thank you all again, as always, for sticking with me, believing in the game, and continuing to support it as it grows and improves. More fixes, content, and polish are on the way. I hope this update makes your time in the game smoother and more immersive. I can't wait to show you all what's in store for next month! ❤️

- debdev

