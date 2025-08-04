Patch Notes - v1.0.7

New Graphics Setting

Resolution

New setting to allow players to change the resolution in-game, to better fit their needs.

General

Updated the localizations for Brazilian Portuguese, Russian and Simplified Chinese. These localizations are now complete!



Adjustments

Adjusted a few internal settings so the game can properly adjust itself to other resolutions outside of the most common 16:9.

