4 August 2025 Build 19461931 Edited 4 August 2025 – 16:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Crafters,

New update today to complete the current Localizations of Crafty Survivors: Brazilian Portuguese, Russian and Simplified Chinese.
Now all the content is available in those languages.

We have also added an option to adjust the resolution in-game to the ones supported by the monitor used. This can help players with performance and adjusting the resolution to fit better for their needs.

Check the Patch Notes below for more detailed information on these changes.

Patch Notes - v1.0.7

New Graphics Setting

Resolution

  • New setting to allow players to change the resolution in-game, to better fit their needs.


General

  • Updated the localizations for Brazilian Portuguese, Russian and Simplified Chinese. These localizations are now complete!


Adjustments

  • Adjusted a few internal settings so the game can properly adjust itself to other resolutions outside of the most common 16:9.

