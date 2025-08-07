For those who are experiencing errors when loading old save data or during gameplay due to the update of the "Saihate Station" main game.

Please launch the game using the old version (2.1.9) of Saihate Station.

\[How to Launch]

1. Right-click in the Library and select "Properties."

2. Enter "oldstation1212" in the Beta tab and click "Verify Code."

3. Launch the game while it displays "Saihate Station \[old_game]."If you want to play

Version 2.2.0, please select "New Game"