7 August 2025 Build 19461868 Edited 7 August 2025 – 09:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

For those who are experiencing errors when loading old save data or during gameplay due to the update of the "Saihate Station" main game.

Please launch the game using the old version (2.1.9) of Saihate Station.

\[How to Launch]

1. Right-click in the Library and select "Properties."

2. Enter "oldstation1212" in the Beta tab and click "Verify Code."

3. Launch the game while it displays "Saihate Station \[old_game]."If you want to play

Version 2.2.0, please select "New Game"

Changed files in this update

