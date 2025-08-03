 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19461825
We will proceed with the English version translation shortly. Thank you for your support!

Here are the main updates for version v1.1.5:

### **New Features:**
- Added attribute filtering for gems.
- Added automatic selling based on item prefixes.
- Added prefix filtering for equipment.
- Added a cancel button for Daoist study.
- Added display of critical rate and critical resistance in monster info.
- Added random name change by clicking the character name in the role interface (manual renaming with word filtering still has issues after days of testing, so a random renaming alternative is temporarily used).
- Completing Secret Realm cultivation now reduces the cooldown time for breakthrough failures (reduction time depends on sect level).

### **Bug Fixes:**
- Fixed an issue where BUFFs might not be removed correctly upon expiration.
- Fixed a bug where the "Heavenly Demon" mode could not accumulate continuously upon initial activation.

### **System Adjustments:**
- Reduced upgrade/advancement time for the Heavenly Workshop.
- Adjusted the maximum effective defense for martial skills/internal energy to 90%.

### **Archive Backup:**
If the game crashes or the process is terminated during saving, the archive may become corrupted. A backup system (`saves_backup`) has been added to prevent cloud save loss. If the archive is corrupted and the game cannot create a new save, you can:
1. Enable Steam offline mode.
2. Manually delete the corrupted save in the `saves` folder.
3. Copy the backup save from `saves_backup` to `saves` to attempt recovery.

**Save Location:** Press `Win + R`, enter `AppData`, then navigate to:
`\\LocalLow\\skyblack games\\Timeless Teapot\\userData\\saves`

If you encounter bugs or have questions, feel free to join our group (**361947533**) or email us at:

**skyblack7301@gmail.com**

Changed files in this update

