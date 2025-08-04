After an intense testing period exclusively for patrons, we’re finally ready to release S2ENGINE 2025 to all Steam users! 🎉

This version marks a major step forward for the engine, with a wide range of improvements, bugfixes, and new features that make game development more professional, stable, and flexible than ever.

🔧 Key Features

New GUID-based Resource Referencing System

You can now freely rename or move assets without breaking links.

Scene Object and Prefab Referencing Overhaul

All scene objects and prefabs are now referenced by unique IDs — feel free to rename them without losing connections.

New Show/Hide Widget Transitions

In addition to fade, widgets can now be shown/hidden using a smooth slide animation — perfect for modern UIs.

Spawner Improvements

You can now assign a probability density map to control how frequently each prefab in the list gets spawned.

New Editor Icons

The editor interface has been refreshed with cleaner and more modern visuals.

10 New GameMachine Actions , including:

PreCacheObjects, WrapRangeFloat, SetOneShotAnimationSpeed, PutWidgetInForeground, GetRandomVec3, and more.

Numerous Bugfixes

Including issues with RestorePrefabs, and cases where static objects reappeared after deleting a parent object and reloading a scene.

⚠️ Upgrading Legacy Projects

S2ENGINE 2025 introduces a new GUID-based reference system.

For this reason, projects created with earlier versions must be updated properly to ensure full compatibility.

📝 A dedicated article on Patreon explains all necessary steps:

🔗https://www.patreon.com/posts/new-resource-in-133765872

⚠️ Do not update legacy projects without reviewing the article!

📦 How to Get the Update

If you already have S2ENGINE installed via Steam, the update will download automatically.

You can verify the version from the engine launcher.

Important: it is strongly recommended to also perform a "Verify Integrity of Game Files" via Steam after the update.

To do this:

Open your Steam Library Right-click on S2ENGINE HD → Properties Go to the “Local Files” tab Click “Verify integrity of game files…”

Steam will scan for missing or corrupted files and replace them if necessary.

This process may take a few minutes but helps prevent runtime issues or installation corruption.

🙏 Thanks to All Patrons

A special thank you goes to all the patrons who took part in the BETA phase, tested the engine thoroughly, reported bugs, and helped shape this release.

🔄 The BETA Phase is Over, But Your Feedback Still Matters!

While the Patreon-exclusive BETA is now officially over, your support and feedback remain extremely important.

📢 Please continue to report any bugs, issues, or suggestions you come across while working with the engine.

Every report helps us fine-tune the release and keep S2ENGINE stable and reliable for everyone.

🔜 What’s Next?

Keep creating, experimenting, and sharing your projects with S2ENGINE!

And as always — your feedback is welcome.