- Fixes on reception logic
- Fixed floating room keys caused by staff
- Adjusted bed sizes
- Fixed bed holding pivot
- Optimized staff data synchronization
- Adjusted various lamp's intensity
- Staff will now leave hotel after they finish current task
- Added staff information while looking at target person
- Fixed map not closing on pressing map key
- Added more doors for staff to spawn/despawn
- Fixes for staff tasks while player in pause
- Fixed headlight cruise ship and plane disappearing
- Fixed customers won't lift their keys or money for client
- Fixed room key got is missing in save file
- Optimized far object and map texture
- Fixed chat window hides early
- Fixes for ID zero being sent for client connection causes initialization failures
- Staff now can also pick money from the vending machine
- Added ability to show hovering item on the inventory
- Customer now walks slightly faster (except old lady)
- Added some missing localization
- Main menu scene optimization
- Added ability to skip shader warmup if VRAM is lower than 2GB or via -skipShader
Update 13.346
