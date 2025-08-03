 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19461810 Edited 3 August 2025 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixes on reception logic
  • Fixed floating room keys caused by staff
  • Adjusted bed sizes
  • Fixed bed holding pivot
  • Optimized staff data synchronization
  • Adjusted various lamp's intensity
  • Staff will now leave hotel after they finish current task
  • Added staff information while looking at target person
  • Fixed map not closing on pressing map key
  • Added more doors for staff to spawn/despawn
  • Fixes for staff tasks while player in pause
  • Fixed headlight cruise ship and plane disappearing
  • Fixed customers won't lift their keys or money for client
  • Fixed room key got is missing in save file
  • Optimized far object and map texture
  • Fixed chat window hides early
  • Fixes for ID zero being sent for client connection causes initialization failures
  • Staff now can also pick money from the vending machine
  • Added ability to show hovering item on the inventory
  • Customer now walks slightly faster (except old lady)
  • Added some missing localization
  • Main menu scene optimization
  • Added ability to skip shader warmup if VRAM is lower than 2GB or via -skipShader

