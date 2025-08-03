 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19461782
Update notes via Steam Community
More bug fixes!

-Fixed a bug where if the player reset the game after choosing all talent cards, no talent cards would appear the next time you reveal the talent cards. This would also cause the game to crash on game startup.
-Fixed a bug related to the Shape Shifter and the Inflate Burst talent. The Inflate Burst would only affect the circle UNLESS you have purchased the In and Out skill tree upgrade.
-Fixed a bug where if you only have 1 or 2 talent cards left, exit the game, then when you open the game and try to select a talent card, the talent card cannot be selected and you are not able to press on anything except the settings and main menu.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3769131
  • Loading history…
DLC 3862020 Depot 3769132
  • Loading history…
