- Nano-wire interaction range for recently thrown / launched projectiles more forgiving for short duration. Should allow more consistent grabbing onto them right after throwing.
- Automatic trigger damage reduction from 20 > 25%, RPM increase from 25 > 20%.
- Added hide full / hide empty options to server browser.
