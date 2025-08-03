 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19461749 Edited 3 August 2025 – 17:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Servers will be down momentarily

- Nano-wire interaction range for recently thrown / launched projectiles more forgiving for short duration. Should allow more consistent grabbing onto them right after throwing.
- Automatic trigger damage reduction from 20 > 25%, RPM increase from 25 > 20%.
- Added hide full / hide empty options to server browser.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1872911
