 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Titan Quest II Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19461740 Edited 3 August 2025 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimizations

  • Save files created before this update will receive a "Compensation Gift Box" at the ruins home

  • Updated the appearance of the Mysterious Merchant

  • Adjusted fish selling prices

  • Time-limited quests now display a countdown

  • Improved CG of the tavern owner's wine recipe

  • Improved CG for the rice bowl ending of Liu Cai and her daughter

  • Reduced the number of bamboo shoots required to buy the Golden Bear Statue

  • Optimized the sorting logic for auto-pickup items

    (Items now stack with existing stacks of the same item first)

Fixes

  • Liu Cai’s secret ending not appearing in the memory log

  • Main character waking up after death still holding tools

  • Cheerful form’s light not turning off during the day

  • In fullscreen, item bar not adjusting when overlapping with the player character

  • Paper-type items couldn’t be stacked

  • Clicking "Chat" repeatedly on the NPC menu may cause the portrait to freeze in zoomed state

Changed files in this update

Depot 3060632
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link