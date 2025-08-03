Optimizations
Save files created before this update will receive a "Compensation Gift Box" at the ruins home
Updated the appearance of the Mysterious Merchant
Adjusted fish selling prices
Time-limited quests now display a countdown
Improved CG of the tavern owner's wine recipe
Improved CG for the rice bowl ending of Liu Cai and her daughter
Reduced the number of bamboo shoots required to buy the Golden Bear Statue
Optimized the sorting logic for auto-pickup items
(Items now stack with existing stacks of the same item first)
Fixes
Liu Cai’s secret ending not appearing in the memory log
Main character waking up after death still holding tools
Cheerful form’s light not turning off during the day
In fullscreen, item bar not adjusting when overlapping with the player character
Paper-type items couldn’t be stacked
Clicking "Chat" repeatedly on the NPC menu may cause the portrait to freeze in zoomed state
