Forgotten 23 PC v1.0.5 Hotfix - ChangeLog (EN)
Hi, I just uploaded new version with hotfixes for PC version of the game - 1.0.5 :)
corrected the name of Engineer Kim's second log in SECM (handheld tablet).
fixed incorrect name of module 04 when the module was unpowered.
fixed computer logout in module 05 in loop 8.
improved buttons brightness in game settings in the main menu.
Personal tablet (SCM) fix: now the item description doesn't stay on screen after entering the inventory in SECM.
I hope you're enjoying Forgotten 23 :) :)
Best,
Lucas / dev
