3 August 2025 Build 19461737 Edited 3 August 2025 – 16:39:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Forgotten 23 PC v1.0.5 Hotfix - ChangeLog (EN)

Hi, I just uploaded new version with hotfixes for PC version of the game - 1.0.5 :)

  • corrected the name of Engineer Kim's second log in SECM (handheld tablet).

  • fixed incorrect name of module 04 when the module was unpowered.

  • fixed computer logout in module 05 in loop 8.

  • improved buttons brightness in game settings in the main menu.

  • Personal tablet (SCM) fix: now the item description doesn't stay on screen after entering the inventory in SECM.

I hope you're enjoying Forgotten 23 :) :)

Best,

Lucas / dev

