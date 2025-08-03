 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19461689 Edited 3 August 2025 – 16:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
added co-op
added back levels
added fixed teleport co-op
fixed co-op fully with full levels
menu co-op and single
co-op only support 2 players
singleplayer only 1 player
w,a,s,d
etc

https://youtu.be/tg2mbFMZqak

https://x.com/gerdygaming updates you can find here x
and my games on my web too you can support me there better

Changed files in this update

Depot 3120751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link