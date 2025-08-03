🛒 New Buy & Sell Menu is Here!

I've upgraded the shop experience to make buying and selling smoother, faster and more beautiful!



✨ What’s New:

・Clean visual layout for all shop categories (weapons, armor and more items coming too)

・Easy-to-read pricing and hover-stats for quick decisions

🖼️ UI improvements were also made behind the scenes to support these new features.



This makes it easier to manage your inventory and shop like a pro!



🧪 This is just the beginning as more shop tweaks and item categories coming in future builds!



💬 Questions or ideas?

Join the conversation on Discord!

You’ll find the link on the Steam page or in the PLAYNESE Main Menu 🎮



More updates coming soon.

またね！

Light ☀️