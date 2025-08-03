🛒 New Buy & Sell Menu is Here!
I've upgraded the shop experience to make buying and selling smoother, faster and more beautiful!
✨ What’s New:
・Clean visual layout for all shop categories (weapons, armor and more items coming too)
・Easy-to-read pricing and hover-stats for quick decisions
🖼️ UI improvements were also made behind the scenes to support these new features.
This makes it easier to manage your inventory and shop like a pro!
🧪 This is just the beginning as more shop tweaks and item categories coming in future builds!
💬 Questions or ideas?
Join the conversation on Discord!
You’ll find the link on the Steam page or in the PLAYNESE Main Menu 🎮
More updates coming soon.
またね！
Light ☀️
BUILD 2.3: Buy & Sell
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3764891
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update