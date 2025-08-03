 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19461668 Edited 3 August 2025 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🛒 New Buy & Sell Menu is Here!
I've upgraded the shop experience to make buying and selling smoother, faster and more beautiful!

✨ What’s New:
・Clean visual layout for all shop categories (weapons, armor and more items coming too)
・Easy-to-read pricing and hover-stats for quick decisions
🖼️ UI improvements were also made behind the scenes to support these new features.

This makes it easier to manage your inventory and shop like a pro!

🧪 This is just the beginning as more shop tweaks and item categories coming in future builds!

💬 Questions or ideas?
Join the conversation on Discord!
You’ll find the link on the Steam page or in the PLAYNESE Main Menu 🎮

More updates coming soon.
またね！
Light ☀️

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3764891
  • Loading history…
