- Balancing: Fusion research is now more expensive.
- Balancing: Bullet Tanks are slightly weaker.
- Balancing: Hover Tanks have slightly more health.
- Balancing: Elite Soldier protected against PSY weapons. Updated the info to indicate that good against shields.
- Engine Version v.10: there are a few bugfixes, as listed below, which will become active when the v.10 engine version become active.
- Regeneration of Units: the Alien Destroyer didn't always regenerate lost Submersibles. Fixed the code to always re-build the units when lost. This will also make re-generation of units more reliable for Aircraft Carriers/etc.
- Graphics: Elite Soldier has now a different soldier icon with a dark suite (for clarity).
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Maintenance: improved text rendering performance.
- Maintenance: Droid Billing updated to latest version 8.0.0.
- Maintenance: proguard rules updated (to remove warnings).
- Maintenance: more detailed information of Droid version.
- Maintenance: improved disconnect via close() in multiplayer server.
- Maintenance: improved websockets by using async send message function (rather than blocking).
- Maintenance: date/time validation with stacktrace if day is wrong (to locate source).
- Maintenance: Removing the Mac OS *.dmg file from the downloads as it didn't properly work (somehow the signing is not correct).
- Bugfix: chess engine was wrongly sorting move eval and crashed.
- Bugfix: improved multiplayer server shutdown functionality. Should prevent deadlocks, and subsequent allows creation of additional games.
- Bugfix: joining a LAN game didn't work.
- Bugfix: exploding a unit always also removed units that weren't designed to explode.
- Bugfix: no player actions are now possible for a game that hasn't started yet.
