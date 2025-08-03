 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19461652 Edited 3 August 2025 – 16:26:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Balancing: Fusion research is now more expensive.
  • Balancing: Bullet Tanks are slightly weaker.
  • Balancing: Hover Tanks have slightly more health.
  • Balancing: Elite Soldier protected against PSY weapons. Updated the info to indicate that good against shields.
  • Engine Version v.10: there are a few bugfixes, as listed below, which will become active when the v.10 engine version become active.
  • Regeneration of Units: the Alien Destroyer didn't always regenerate lost Submersibles. Fixed the code to always re-build the units when lost. This will also make re-generation of units more reliable for Aircraft Carriers/etc.
  • Graphics: Elite Soldier has now a different soldier icon with a dark suite (for clarity).
  • Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
  • Maintenance: improved text rendering performance.
  • Maintenance: Droid Billing updated to latest version 8.0.0.
  • Maintenance: proguard rules updated (to remove warnings).
  • Maintenance: more detailed information of Droid version.
  • Maintenance: improved disconnect via close() in multiplayer server.
  • Maintenance: improved websockets by using async send message function (rather than blocking).
  • Maintenance: date/time validation with stacktrace if day is wrong (to locate source).
  • Maintenance: Removing the Mac OS *.dmg file from the downloads as it didn't properly work (somehow the signing is not correct).
  • Bugfix: chess engine was wrongly sorting move eval and crashed.
  • Bugfix: improved multiplayer server shutdown functionality. Should prevent deadlocks, and subsequent allows creation of additional games.
  • Bugfix: joining a LAN game didn't work.
  • Bugfix: exploding a unit always also removed units that weren't designed to explode.
  • Bugfix: no player actions are now possible for a game that hasn't started yet.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Retro Commander Depot WIN64 Depot 338822
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Retro Commander Depot MAC64 Depot 338823
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Retro Commander Depot LIN64 Depot 338825
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link