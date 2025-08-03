 Skip to content
Major 3 August 2025 Build 19461618 Edited 3 August 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Update

  • New Special Weapon: Name Gun, Shoot Name Bullet

  • New Bullet: Name Bullet, Damage Based On Target Name Length After Translated

Other Change

  • Fix A Bug Of Display Detail Of Unit Model

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2442831
