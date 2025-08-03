Main Update
New Special Weapon: Name Gun, Shoot Name Bullet
New Bullet: Name Bullet, Damage Based On Target Name Length After Translated
Other Change
Fix A Bug Of Display Detail Of Unit Model
Changed files in this update