3 August 2025 Build 19461608 Edited 3 August 2025 – 16:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
## Changes

### 1. Reel Generation Logic Refactored
- Fixed occasional mosaic display issue on client side
- Optimized reel image loading and display logic

### 2. Added Pre-Drop Check
- Added validity check before item drop
- Attempted to fix item disappearance issue (effect to be verified)

