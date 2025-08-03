## Changes
### 1. Reel Generation Logic Refactored
- Fixed occasional mosaic display issue on client side
- Optimized reel image loading and display logic
### 2. Added Pre-Drop Check
- Added validity check before item drop
- Attempted to fix item disappearance issue (effect to be verified)
# Slot Machine Code Refactoring v1.1.5.2
