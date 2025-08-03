 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19461555 Edited 3 August 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes include:
Endlessly waiting at the city for travelling to end.
Fixes and improvements to contract renegotiation across the board.
Phantom popups with Morale and Health on the party tab.
Fixes to the rations and cultures from events to prevent empty cells from being created.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3667852
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3667853
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3667854
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link