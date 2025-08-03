Improved animation speed for climbing, vaulting, and recovering – everything feels snappier now!



Minor polish to character motion makes the game feel tighter and more fluid in the heat of competition.



Players getting stuck in certain parkour sections



Rare animation jitter when swinging



Collision glitches in a few obstacle zones



Minor UI inconsistencies during match transitions



Hey Dhadoomers!We just pushed a small but meaningful update to make your chaotic races a bit smoother and more responsive.We're constantly fine-tuning the madness based on your feedback. Keep smashing, climbing, and diving your way to victory – and keep those clips coming!Stay chaotic,— Team Dhadoom! 💥