3 August 2025 Build 19461537 Edited 3 August 2025 – 15:39:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Dhadoomers!
We just pushed a small but meaningful update to make your chaotic races a bit smoother and more responsive.

What’s New:
  • Improved animation speed for climbing, vaulting, and recovering – everything feels snappier now!
  • Minor polish to character motion makes the game feel tighter and more fluid in the heat of competition.



Fixed several bugs including:
  • Players getting stuck in certain parkour sections
  • Rare animation jitter when swinging
  • Collision glitches in a few obstacle zones
  • Minor UI inconsistencies during match transitions


We're constantly fine-tuning the madness based on your feedback. Keep smashing, climbing, and diving your way to victory – and keep those clips coming!

Stay chaotic,
— Team Dhadoom! 💥

