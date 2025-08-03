We just pushed a small but meaningful update to make your chaotic races a bit smoother and more responsive.
What’s New:
- Improved animation speed for climbing, vaulting, and recovering – everything feels snappier now!
- Minor polish to character motion makes the game feel tighter and more fluid in the heat of competition.
Fixed several bugs including:
- Players getting stuck in certain parkour sections
- Rare animation jitter when swinging
- Collision glitches in a few obstacle zones
- Minor UI inconsistencies during match transitions
We're constantly fine-tuning the madness based on your feedback. Keep smashing, climbing, and diving your way to victory – and keep those clips coming!
Stay chaotic,
— Team Dhadoom! 💥
