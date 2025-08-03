 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19461512 Edited 3 August 2025 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi. Here the changes I made today:

  • added chat and username (beta)
  • fixed error ilegal id 0
  • fixed some bugs

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3870441
macOS Depot 3870442
Linux Depot 3870443
