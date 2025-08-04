Hello truckers!

We are pleased to be able to provide you with update 1.1.0.

This update also includes a free DLC with 10 new missions and a new location. You can activate the DLC in the main menu. Force feedback is now also available on the consoles, including various setting options to customise this feature to your liking. This gives you more immersion when driving with a steering wheel. Of course, we continue to work on your feedback and have improved the launching behaviour of all vehicles, as well as the load transfer between trailer and towing vehicle for trailers with goosenecks. Internally, there have also been major changes to the data management of the NPCs in the game world, which has drastically reduced their susceptibility to errors in animations and materials. There are also around 40 other major and minor bug fixes in all areas of the game.

Read the full changelog here 👉 https://heavy-cargo.aerosoft.com/patches/

Thank you for your reports and your numerous feedback. If you like the update, please leave a positive review.

Thank you and have a safe journey.