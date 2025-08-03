NEW ARENA
- SNOWFALL - Introducing a snowy white winter wonderland waiting to be stained red. High up in the windy mountaintops nestled into an icy ravine lies a new battleground with unique hazards and an immortalized clash from the past
AUDIO
- SURFACE DEPENDENT STEPS - This was meant to be in the game from the start but a bug in the code was messing it up, footstep audio is now unique based on surface / foliage.
BUG FIX
- DEATH BUG - On death if you waited long enough on Quick Time event your dino would stand back up even if you failed
Changed files in this update