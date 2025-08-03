Hello fellow gamers, today is the day Dionysus receives its V3 Update! Along with the bug fixes and new feature, there will be a V3 sale, which is a Dionysus and Catsle Studios first. Now onto that new feature…

Dionysus will be receiving a Character Selection screen so you can choose a skin, this allows me to add more content without taking longer.

Also, About the update poll…

The poll will end August 28TH and I will collect the data, and tell everyone what will be added. Thank you for reading and have a great day,

Catsle Studios