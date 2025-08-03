 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19461394 Edited 3 August 2025 – 15:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello fellow gamers, today is the day Dionysus receives its V3 Update! Along with the bug fixes and new feature, there will be a V3 sale, which is a Dionysus and Catsle Studios first. Now onto that new feature…

Dionysus will be receiving a Character Selection screen so you can choose a skin, this allows me to add more content without taking longer.

Also, About the update poll…

The poll will end August 28TH and I will collect the data, and tell everyone what will be added. Thank you for reading and have a great day,

Catsle Studios

Changed files in this update

Depot 3002632
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link