Hey everyone! This update contains a couple of QoL updates and fixes, as well as some things in prepration for the announcement of my next game! The game will be announced on August 15th, so make sure to join our Discord or follow the official Mining Mechs franchise page on Steam to make sure you won't miss it!QoL changes v1.01.06 & v1.01.07Fixed tutorial jumpingFixed mounting button menuFixed tutorial flowFixed tutorial localisationUpdated menu carouselsAdded carousel textsChanged wishlist button