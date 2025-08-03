Hey everyone! This update contains a couple of QoL updates and fixes, as well as some things in prepration for the announcement of my next game! The game will be announced on August 15th, so make sure to join our Discord or follow the official Mining Mechs franchise page on Steam to make sure you won't miss it!
QoL changes v1.01.06 & v1.01.07
Fixed tutorial jumping
Fixed mounting button menu
Fixed tutorial flow
Fixed tutorial localisation
Updated menu carousels
Added carousel texts
Changed wishlist button
Patch Notes v1.01.07
