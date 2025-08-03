 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19461393 Edited 3 August 2025 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone! This update contains a couple of QoL updates and fixes, as well as some things in prepration for the announcement of my next game! The game will be announced on August 15th, so make sure to join our Discord or follow the official Mining Mechs franchise page on Steam to make sure you won't miss it!

QoL changes v1.01.06 & v1.01.07
Fixed tutorial jumping
Fixed mounting button menu
Fixed tutorial flow
Fixed tutorial localisation
Updated menu carousels
Added carousel texts
Changed wishlist button

Changed files in this update

Depot 1603181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link