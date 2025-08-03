Changes
- adjusted cheese triggers in Nordic Frost and Swiss Level
- added small detail to fog rush
Fixes
- fixed issue where unlocked level cards would disappear after relaunching the game
- fixed daily challenge repeating after 1 year (why old leaderboard are showing up right now)
- fixed issue where some challenges had duplicate internal ids, allowing multiple completions
- fixed some sound effects in the end of run UI not being affected by volume options changes
- fixed missing tree material
- fixed reset van input for mouse & keyboard
- fixed some translations not working for speed challenges
- fixed Hz number in resolution drop down being ridiculously long
- fixed steam achievements (Try out, In one piece, Fast learner, Poor choices have been made...)
- fixed snowy mountains crash into snowmen not saving progress
- fixed bug where single card display would not close
- removed Eaglestone Mountain banner from lobby leaderboard
- added a system that should prevent double loading of levels in multiplayer
- removed interactive gravel in tutorial on suspicion of low performance
Hotfix 8
