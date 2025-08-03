Changes

- adjusted cheese triggers in Nordic Frost and Swiss Level

- added small detail to fog rush



Fixes

- fixed issue where unlocked level cards would disappear after relaunching the game

- fixed daily challenge repeating after 1 year (why old leaderboard are showing up right now)

- fixed issue where some challenges had duplicate internal ids, allowing multiple completions

- fixed some sound effects in the end of run UI not being affected by volume options changes

- fixed missing tree material

- fixed reset van input for mouse & keyboard

- fixed some translations not working for speed challenges

- fixed Hz number in resolution drop down being ridiculously long

- fixed steam achievements (Try out, In one piece, Fast learner, Poor choices have been made...)

- fixed snowy mountains crash into snowmen not saving progress

- fixed bug where single card display would not close

- removed Eaglestone Mountain banner from lobby leaderboard

- added a system that should prevent double loading of levels in multiplayer

- removed interactive gravel in tutorial on suspicion of low performance