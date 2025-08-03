 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19461248 Edited 3 August 2025 – 14:39:25 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey folks!

This small patch introduces some changes to the map editor and modding, optimizes the game a little, and adds flashlights and radios to NPC reinforcements on levels where it is fitting.
Overall, the update is nearing completion and will be released relatively soon!

'COLLATERAL' CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- added flashlights & radios to reinforcement enemy spawns where fitting

'INTRAVENOUS' (IV1 REMASTER) CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- added flashlights & radios to reinforcement enemy spawns where fitting

BASE GAME CHANGES
- fixed animations not correctly returning to idle/walk on P90, Multilauncher, FAMAS when interacting with or taking items

OPTIMIZATIONS
- slightly optimized tilegrid rendering on the CPU side, which should slightly improve performance when panning the camera

MAP EDITOR CHANGES
- can now setup which items (radio, flashlight) an NPC will be spawned with via npc_spawn class objects
- fixed a crash that occurred when using the break_lamp cutscene action on objects that don't support it

Update 1.4.0 is currently in open BETA and can be accessed by anyone.
To opt-in this, right-click on Intravenous 2 in your Steam library, click on "Properties...", then switch to the "Betas" tab, and select the "version140" BETA.

Remember to report any issues you run into!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

Changed depots in version140 branch

View more data in app history for build 19461248
Depot 2608271
Windows DLC 3116710 Depot 3116710
Windows DLC 3391540 Depot 3391540
