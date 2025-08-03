This small patch introduces some changes to the map editor and modding, optimizes the game a little, and adds flashlights and radios to NPC reinforcements on levels where it is fitting.
Overall, the update is nearing completion and will be released relatively soon!
'COLLATERAL' CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- added flashlights & radios to reinforcement enemy spawns where fitting
'INTRAVENOUS' (IV1 REMASTER) CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- added flashlights & radios to reinforcement enemy spawns where fitting
BASE GAME CHANGES
- fixed animations not correctly returning to idle/walk on P90, Multilauncher, FAMAS when interacting with or taking items
OPTIMIZATIONS
- slightly optimized tilegrid rendering on the CPU side, which should slightly improve performance when panning the camera
MAP EDITOR CHANGES
- can now setup which items (radio, flashlight) an NPC will be spawned with via npc_spawn class objects
- fixed a crash that occurred when using the break_lamp cutscene action on objects that don't support it
Update 1.4.0 is currently in open BETA and can be accessed by anyone.
To opt-in this, right-click on Intravenous 2 in your Steam library, click on "Properties...", then switch to the "Betas" tab, and select the "version140" BETA.
Remember to report any issues you run into!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
