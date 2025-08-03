 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19461227 Edited 3 August 2025 – 14:39:48 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
  • Fixed an issue where Stockers could get stuck while refilling shelves.
  • Fixed Gardeners getting stuck while harvesting plants.
  • UI: toggle for disabling gardeners now displays the correct label.
  • Corrected “All Stockers” text to “All Gardeners.”
  • Bugfix: Gardener daily wage now deducts properly.
  • Fixed translation for dolly.
  • Resolved various errors and warnings for improved stability.

