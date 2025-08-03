- Fixed an issue where Stockers could get stuck while refilling shelves.
- Fixed Gardeners getting stuck while harvesting plants.
- UI: toggle for disabling gardeners now displays the correct label.
- Corrected “All Stockers” text to “All Gardeners.”
- Bugfix: Gardener daily wage now deducts properly.
- Fixed translation for dolly.
- Resolved various errors and warnings for improved stability.
Patch v0.5.5
Changes:
