3 August 2025 Build 19461212 Edited 3 August 2025 – 14:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
VERSION 2.0.1 changes:

- Enemy collisions used for checking damage have been replaced with physics meshes. This should result in performance increase when there are multiple enemies on screen at lower end machines.

- All of the text and UI elements in the game have been adjusted to prepare the game for localization.

- Aiming with a sniper rifle while using a controller will now lower down sensitivity, allowing you to aim more precisely.

- Fixed a bug that would cause Exploration Mode modifier to not get saved during a checkpoint.

- Size of 'Continue from last checkpoint' submenu has been increased. Due to smaller size of the submenu, if player had a lot of modifiers turned on, some of them would get cut off.

- Pressing 'Return to Main Menu' button in the Credits after the fade out animation has already started will no longer reset the fade out animation.

- Gamepad keybinds in the Options menu will now display icons for buttons, instead of full names of specific buttons.

- Fixed a bug in the Game Over screen, where the flatline progress-bar image wouldn't extend to the edge of the screen.

- Fixed several typos.

