VERSION 2.0.1 changes:
- Enemy collisions used for checking damage have been replaced with physics meshes. This should result in performance increase when there are multiple enemies on screen at lower end machines.
- All of the text and UI elements in the game have been adjusted to prepare the game for localization.
- Aiming with a sniper rifle while using a controller will now lower down sensitivity, allowing you to aim more precisely.
- Fixed a bug that would cause Exploration Mode modifier to not get saved during a checkpoint.
- Size of 'Continue from last checkpoint' submenu has been increased. Due to smaller size of the submenu, if player had a lot of modifiers turned on, some of them would get cut off.
- Pressing 'Return to Main Menu' button in the Credits after the fade out animation has already started will no longer reset the fade out animation.
- Gamepad keybinds in the Options menu will now display icons for buttons, instead of full names of specific buttons.
- Fixed a bug in the Game Over screen, where the flatline progress-bar image wouldn't extend to the edge of the screen.
- Fixed several typos.
