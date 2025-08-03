VERSION 2.0.1 changes:



- Enemy collisions used for checking damage have been replaced with physics meshes. This should result in performance increase when there are multiple enemies on screen at lower end machines.



- All of the text and UI elements in the game have been adjusted to prepare the game for localization.



- Aiming with a sniper rifle while using a controller will now lower down sensitivity, allowing you to aim more precisely.



- Fixed a bug that would cause Exploration Mode modifier to not get saved during a checkpoint.



- Size of 'Continue from last checkpoint' submenu has been increased. Due to smaller size of the submenu, if player had a lot of modifiers turned on, some of them would get cut off.



- Pressing 'Return to Main Menu' button in the Credits after the fade out animation has already started will no longer reset the fade out animation.



- Gamepad keybinds in the Options menu will now display icons for buttons, instead of full names of specific buttons.



- Fixed a bug in the Game Over screen, where the flatline progress-bar image wouldn't extend to the edge of the screen.



- Fixed several typos.