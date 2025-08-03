- Changed Branches levels 15 and 17; both have had small redesigns to fix an issue for two node that are linked to a switch and both are linked to a 2nd switch.
- Fixed an issue with 'Read the Manual' achievement not completing.
- Added UI for the 'Read the Manual' achievement's entry in the Achievements screen, to list the remaining stories to complete when a few are left.
- Fixed an error on certain Decision Fatigue levels not loading, due to an error with the code for the 2nd router achievement.
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update