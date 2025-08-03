 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19461204 Edited 3 August 2025 – 14:26:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello folks, new patch is now live ✨
  • Changed Branches levels 15 and 17; both have had small redesigns to fix an issue for two node that are linked to a switch and both are linked to a 2nd switch.
  • Fixed an issue with 'Read the Manual' achievement not completing.
  • Added UI for the 'Read the Manual' achievement's entry in the Achievements screen, to list the remaining stories to complete when a few are left.
  • Fixed an error on certain Decision Fatigue levels not loading, due to an error with the code for the 2nd router achievement.

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit A Forgetful Loop Windows Content Depot 1399541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link