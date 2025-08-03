 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19461184 Edited 3 August 2025 – 15:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Making new update today with the following:

  • cyclops and other mythical bosses were being easily "headshotted" by army units. removed that.
  • Temples under Persian influence had guardians being spawned at wrong locations. fixed that.
  • Another player spotted a couple of issues in the starting area, landscape issues of collision. fixed that.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2307401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link