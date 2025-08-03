Update, Version 20250803
English
[The Siege of Dana]The story continues. (Time for some grimdark content.)
[Wiki]Updated the Siege of Dana page.
[Dana Shelter]New Location: Dana Secret Tunnel. (It's still in an early WIP stage.)
[Butterfly]Dana Secret Tunnel is a Dana Underground location. Thus, you can teleport out from there.
[Dana Shelter]Once you have reached the Secret Tunnel, you can now directly fast travel there from the elevator. (An option window will appear, and you can decide where you go.)
[Dana Secret Tunnel]The exit allows you to chose if you want to go to Dana Shelter or the previous underground tunnel.
简体中文
【达那围城战】剧情继续（是时候来一些更阴暗的内容了。）
【维基】更新了达那围城战的页面。
【达那避难所】新地点：达那密道。（目前还在早期开发阶段）
【蝴蝶之翼】达那密道是一个达那地下地点，所以，你可以从那里传送出来。
【达那避难所】在你首次抵达过密道之后，你可以从电梯快速移动过去。（会有一个选项窗口。你可以选择去哪里。）
【达那密道】出口允许你选择返回避难所还是之前的密道。
