It's strange, really: Just a couple of days ago, I started re-playing MagnetoBotty myself and I cannot believe _how many_ bugs I found.

This time, the level "Circuit" turned out to be impossible -- due to a bug in the electricity system in MagnetoBotty.



I reworked the system and re-tested all electricity levels (Electro, Elevate, Gears, Bridge, Bronze, Cathedral, Strange, Machine, Spiral, Circuit, Confined, Conductor, and Evil) and -- yes -- now it works as it was intended.

Finally.



Another minor change: There is one block in "Conductor", which looks like a normal wire stone, but is, in fact, not pushable (intentionally so). It is now colored red, so that you can see that it cannot be moved.



Out of curiosity: What's the highest level you completed? (Which ones did you find hardest? Which ones did you like? Did not like? ...) Please do share your impressions. Thanks!



Most of all:

Have fun!