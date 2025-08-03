It's strange, really: Just a couple of days ago, I started re-playing MagnetoBotty myself and I cannot believe _how many_ bugs I found.
This time, the level "Circuit" turned out to be impossible -- due to a bug in the electricity system in MagnetoBotty.
I reworked the system and re-tested all electricity levels (Electro, Elevate, Gears, Bridge, Bronze, Cathedral, Strange, Machine, Spiral, Circuit, Confined, Conductor, and Evil) and -- yes -- now it works as it was intended.
Finally.
Another minor change: There is one block in "Conductor", which looks like a normal wire stone, but is, in fact, not pushable (intentionally so). It is now colored red, so that you can see that it cannot be moved.
Out of curiosity: What's the highest level you completed? (Which ones did you find hardest? Which ones did you like? Did not like? ...) Please do share your impressions. Thanks!
Most of all:
Have fun!
Electricity system reworked
Update notes via Steam Community
